Ken Bruce has curated decades of Yuletide melodies to put together the ultimate Christmas playlist…

In a one-off hour-long seasonal special the programme hears from some of the stars behind the hits as they share the stories behind their own Chrimbo classics, as well as choosing their favourite tinsel-covered tracks of all time.

Jasper Hone, Commissioning Executive for Channel 4:

“It doesn’t truly feel like Christmas until those classic songs are playing non-stop and it’s a privilege to hear the stories behind them from some of the legends who lived them, all brought together by the inimitable Ken Bruce. We all have a favourite Christmas song, but will yours make it into Ken’s ultimate mix?”

Jona Lewie talks about stopping the cavalry, Boney M’s Liz Mitchell reminisces about Mary’s Boy Child, Roy Wood wonders whether he still wishes it could be Christmas every day and Tony Mortimer recalls the poignant story behind East 17’s number one smash, Stay Another Day.

Also adding their picks to the Yuletide mix are The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, ska legend Pauline Black, pop producer supremo Pete Waterman, radio presenter Lauren Layfield and Walking in the Air icon Aled Jones. Plus, Paul Young recalls one of the most iconic moments in pop history.

Ken Bruce:

“Over the decades there have been thousands of Christmas tracks, from the classics to the novelty and the lesser known. Now I’m here to deliver the ultimate mix tape of the best festive songs to soundtrack this holiday season, helped along the way by some of the most well-known faces from the world of Christmas music. We hope you enjoy our playlist of Christmas hits.”

Sounds Like It’s Christmas with Ken Bruce is a Gold Wala production for Channel 4 which will air later this year.