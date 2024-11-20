Martin confronts Ruby.

Meanwhile, Elaine and Johnny discuss her upcoming marriage to George, and she asks him to help her draw up a pre-nuptial agreement.

Elsewhere, Jean gets a phone call from an investment company and talks to the advisor about making more of her money. She’s intrigued by what they offer.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Shona tells David that Clayton has regained consciousness but refused to see her.

David hides his relief over the news.

Meanwhile, Sally and Tim find the word ‘Grass’ sprayed across their front door. Tim assures Sally that he’s reported Mason’s brothers to the police.

When they spot Logan getting into Tim’s cab, Mason and Betsy warn Eileen that Tim’s in danger. Logan orders Tim to park up, where Matty climbs in, making it clear they’re going to teach him a lesson.

Elsewhere, feeling unwell, Ken tells Cassie he’ll pay her an extra pound an hour if she’ll accept her job back. Flanked by Adam and Steve, Tracy orders Cassie to sling her hook and stop sponging off Ken, adamant she’ll look after him. But when Ken suffers a nosebleed and admits he feels awful, they head to hospital.

Also, when Betsy announces she’s going to Becky’s grave as it’s her birthday, Lisa feels terrible having forgotten. Carla finds Lisa drowning her sorrows in the pub.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

In a special episode, it’s the day of Moira’s operation and Cain can’t deal with the threat of losing her.

Cain struggles with his emotions, while Caleb is disappointed to find his brother in a drunken state with bloodied hands. What has Cain done?

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now