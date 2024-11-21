Johnny begins getting the information together for Elaine’s prenup.

George surprises Elaine with a thoughtful present and expresses his excitement about their upcoming wedding, but his good mood disappears when he learns that Elaine is considering a prenup.

Meanwhile, Stacey promises to support Martin in his battle against Ruby.

Elsewhere, Cindy warns Junior to stop playing games, and Jean makes a decision about her investment.

Also, Mr Lister announces that he will delay his retirement to help the traders fight against the plans to close Bridge Street market. He is thrilled when Honey hugs him.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Will is hopeful that he and Kim may go to mediation. Kim has other ideas, offering him £100,000 to get out of her life as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Ross arrives at a barn to unload his loot, but is horrified to find Steph amongst the stock, questioning what he’s planning.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now