Waking up to a frozen car after a snowfall can throw your whole morning off track. Whether it’s iced-over windscreens, stubborn doors, or frozen locks, these simple tricks can help you avoid delays and get on the road quickly.

Experts at Ski Famille, who are no strangers to cold conditions during their family ski holidays, share their clever hacks to handle frosty cars with ease.

A spokesperson from Ski Famille:

“Dealing with frozen cars is a daily reality on ski holidays, so we’ve learned a few tricks. Simple things like covering your windscreen and preparing door seals can make a big difference. The goal is to prevent the freeze before it happens—preparation is everything!”

1. Cover Your Windscreen Overnight

Place a towel, tarp, or even a large piece of cardboard over your windscreen the night before. This prevents frost from forming and saves you precious time in the morning.

Don’t have a cover? Use an old shower curtain or a reusable car frost shield.

2. Defrost with Household Items

Mix three parts vinegar with one part water and spray it on your windscreen to melt light frost.

Alternatively, rub a halved onion or potato on your windscreen the night before—these create a layer that reduces frost buildup.

3. Prevent Frozen Doors

To stop doors from freezing shut, spray a little cooking oil or silicone spray on the door seals and wipe it with a cloth. This creates a protective barrier against ice.

If the door is already frozen, push gently on the door frame to crack the ice before trying to pull it open.

4. Lift Your Wipers

Prevent your wiper blades from sticking to the glass by lifting them off the windscreen overnight.

If they’re already frozen, pour lukewarm (not hot) water over them and gently lift.

5. Park Smart

If possible, park your car facing east. The morning sun can help melt frost naturally.

In extreme cold, consider parking near a wall or building for extra shelter from the wind.

And don’t forget our furry friends, cats often climb under cars to keep warm, so a nice bang on the bonnet can save injury to a feline.