Channel 4 Sales has partnered with Domino’s Pizza on a new piece of branded entertainment, Pizza Spa…

Guests enjoy tomato and pepperoni facials, pizza vastas, plus Garlic & Herb ice dips as Channel 4 go behind the scenes at the ultra-exclusive ‘Dough & Glow’, the world’s first food-themed spa retreat. Partnering for the sixth time with Domino’s Pizza Spa, the promo is now live on Channel 4’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok platforms.

Catriona White, Commissioning Executive at Channel 4:

“Working with Domino’s and Mother’s Best Child across our suite of bonkers social sketches is always a joy. This latest episode of Pizza Spa turned the dial once again in terms of creativity, seamless brand integration and pure social-gold silliness. Mother’s Best Child are best in class at understanding Channel 4’s digital audiences and exactly how to playfully bait them with a topic that could *almost* be real – and I can’t wait for our audience to enjoy the latest in this partnership.”

This one-off comic episode will follow Holly and Alex, a couple who are spending a weekend enjoying the luxuries of the pizza retreat, and meet Hoagy Nidd, the visionary behind it, who allows us to witness her leading a pizza gong bath for some of her guests.

The cast includes comedian Finlay Christie, the 2019 So You Think You’re Funny stand-up competition winner as Alex, Lydia Helen known for The Man Behind the Machine and upcoming Norse Game is bringing Hoagy Nidd to life, and Holly will be played by Jada Brevett a British actor, writer and director known for Vilaria. In addition, Amyn Haider will play one of the guests who experiences these treatments.

Rupinder Downie, Content Solutions Leader at Channel 4:

“We are proud to partner with Domino’s once more and build on a brilliant 2024 of branded entertainment projects from Channel 4 Sales. Pizza Spa perfectly highlights Domino’s treat-centric ethos and brings a new meaning to ‘comfort’ food.”