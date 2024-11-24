As shoplifting becomes an increasing problem the Channel 4 series take a look at how store stealing is more than just down to the cost of living crisis…

In this high-stakes, true-crime Dispatches investigation, reporter Matt Shea goes undercover to expose the organised criminal networks behind the UK’s shoplifting epidemic, to reveal who’s behind the soaring crimewave.

The UK’s rate of shoplifting is currently at the highest level since records began, with 900 incidents every hour.

This amounts to £1.8 billion-worth of goods lifted in 2023. Police estimate that a quarter of these incidents are down to organised shoplifting gangs, who crisscross the country to steal an unprecedented volume of stock from retailers.

Matt Shea’s investigation takes him abroad and face to face with the people behind a lot of the shoplifting.

Dispatches airs on Channel 4, Monday November 25th at 8pm