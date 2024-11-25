Indoor plants are no longer just a stylish addition; they’re also reportedly a source of well-being, mood enhancement…

Following Halloween and heading towards Christmas, some may be feeling that pull toward connections with nature and the cosmos. In this regard, plant specialists Beards & Daisies have collaborated with Celebrity Psychic & Astrological Advisor Inbaal Honigman to pair the ideal houseplant with your star sign.

Houseplants, with their air-purifying properties and energy-boosting traits, are the perfect companions for this season of transformation. As we tap into our zodiac signs for guidance, each star sign aligns beautifully with certain plants.

Celebrity Psychic & Astrological Advisor Inbaal Honigman:

“Bringing a bit of nature into the home benefits different star signs in different ways. Fire signs, such as Aries, Leo and Sagittarius, have an outdoorsy streak to them, so they’re either outside or by a window, therefore they feel right at home in creating a little jungle in the living room. Earth signs like Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn love the stability and predictability of being surrounded by sturdy plants.

“Air signs such as Gemini, Libra and Aquarius feel more in balance when they’re near nature. Flowers and plants give them the feeling of having more space to think their thoughts. And Water signs like Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are maternal and love nurturing and taking care of a plant.”

The Perfect Houseplant For Your Zodiac Sign

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum wallisi) – Libra: elegant and easygoing

The Peace Lily is a staple in air-purifying plants, known for its elegant white blooms that appear to float above its glossy green leaves. It’s perfect for low-light spaces, and its ability to remove toxins from the air makes it both beautiful and functional. A low-maintenance plant, it also thrives in shady spots, making it ideal for homes and offices.

Kentia Palm (Howea forsteriana) – Virgo: fuss-free and tolerant

If you’re seeking a statement piece, the Kentia Palm is the perfect choice. With its arching fronds and tall, slender trunk, this tropical plant adds a touch of elegance to any room. It is exceptionally hardy, tolerating low light and minimal watering, making it an easy-care option for busy households.

Bird of Paradise (Strelitzia Nicolai) – Aries: a passionate sign that thrives on a little drama

With bold, banana-like leaves and the potential to bloom striking bird-like flowers, the Bird of Paradise brings a piece of the tropics indoors. Its large, dramatic foliage is perfect for creating a focal point in spacious rooms. While it requires bright, indirect light to thrive, it’s a showstopper once it reaches maturity.

Cowboy Cactus (Opuntia Rubescens Consolea) – Leo: sunny and gorgeous

The Cowboy Cactus, with its tall, sculptural form, offers a desert vibe to modern interiors. Despite its cactus-like appearance, it’s actually a type of Euphorbia. This resilient plant loves sunlight and requires very little water, making it perfect for plant lovers who want something low-maintenance yet visually striking.

Money Tree (Pachira Aquatica) – Capricorn: great with money, and always looks on-point

Often associated with good fortune and wealth, the Money Tree has braided trunks and bright green leaves that give it a unique, ornamental appearance. This plant thrives in bright, indirect light and brings a sense of positivity and growth to any space, making it a popular gift choice.

Prayer Plant (Maranta leuconeura) – Cancer: a spiritual sign, who loves a busy home full of love

Known for its beautifully patterned leaves that fold up at night like hands in prayer, the Prayer Plant is both captivating and calming. It thrives in low to medium light and adds a touch of movement and interest to any room. Its striking red veins and intricate design make it a unique addition to plant collections.

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) – Scorpio: intense, magnetic and mysterious

The ZZ plant looks difficult to care for, however, it is the opposite. Ideal for those who appreciate resilient plants that thrive in tough conditions. Its glossy, dark green leaves add a touch of mystery and elegance, symbolising growth, endurance, and adaptability—perfect for individuals who value persistence and understated beauty. It can easily recognise toxins and remove them from the air.

Snake Plant (Sansevieria laurentii) – Gemini: a social butterfly who loves coming home to a touch of nature

A popular choice for its hardiness and air-purifying abilities, the Snake Plant is known for its tall, sword-like leaves that stand upright and add vertical interest. It’s almost impossible to kill, flourishing with minimal care, making it perfect for those with a busy lifestyle or limited light in their home.

Swiss Cheese Plant (Monstera Deliciosa) – Sagittarius: an adventurous sign that loves jungle aesthetics

The Swiss Cheese Plant is instantly recognisable by its large, split leaves that give it an exotic and wild appearance. This climbing plant is perfect for adding a touch of the jungle to your interior and grows well in bright, indirect light. Its distinctive look has made it a favourite among interior designers.

Boston Fern (Nephrolepis Exaltata) – Aquarius: generous to others, but asks for little in return

With its lush, feathery fronds, the Boston Fern brings softness and a touch of elegance to indoor spaces. It thrives in high humidity and indirect light, making it an excellent choice for bathrooms or kitchens. As a bonus, it’s a great air purifier, removing toxins like formaldehyde from the air.

String of Hearts (Ceropegia Woodii) – Pisces: romantic and whimsical

The String of Hearts is a dainty, trailing plant with heart-shaped leaves, ideal for hanging baskets or trailing over shelves. Its cascading vines add charm and whimsy to any space, and it’s relatively low-maintenance, thriving in bright, indirect light and needing only occasional watering.

Fiddle Leaf Fig (Ficus Lyrata) – Taurus: beautiful and skilled in the kitchen, they thrive on care and reward loyalty with graciousness.

Known for its broad, dark green leaves, the Fiddle Leaf Fig has become a design icon. Its tall, sculptural form and lush foliage make it a standout in modern interiors. Although it requires a bit more attention in terms of light and humidity, its striking appearance is worth the effort.

https://www.beardsanddaisies.co.uk/