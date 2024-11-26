Telly fans can keep warm wearing their favourite ITV show…

ITV Studios is making sure this Christmas is ‘woolly’ special as they announce the release of a set of Christmas jumpers inspired by some of their biggest shows. It’s all about Corrie-mas with the Coronation Street creation, whilst I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, The Chase, and Love Island also get their own novelty knits.

Designed with a playful nod to each programme, the jumpers are perfect for fans to celebrate their favourite shows throughout the festive season. This is the first time ITV has created Christmas clothing and they’re already set to be the hottest buy in the ITV Shop.

Emma Sutherly, VP of ITV Creative Services:

“We’ve had so much fun designing these. They’re a chance to bring a bit of festive cheer to fans of our shows and add something different to Christmas celebrations this year.”