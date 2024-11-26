What happens when you come home to find your partner eating the last meal your mother made for you before she died…

Playhouse East, a newly established creative arts hub featuring a 100-seat theatre in East London, has announced its much-anticipated inaugural production: Casserole.

The limited run production will be on from 12th- 20th December. Developed by Actors East, a dynamic London-based acting and writing collective, Casserole looks at ‘What happens when you come home to find your partner eating the last meal your mother made for you before she died?’.

The production explores the ways grief impacts intimacy and relationships, weaving humour and raw emotion into the story.

Earlier this year, Casserole earned critical acclaim during its run at the Arcola Theatre, garnering three Off West End Award nominations including Best New Play, Best Duo Performance and Best Set Design.

The production was praised as ‘The finest two-hander I’ve seen this year’ (Fringe Review) and ‘A fiery, cruel, and enlivening piece of theatre, fuelled by the flames of interpersonal strife, Casserole cannot be missed. A stunning and intimate drama.’ (FAD Magazine).

Directed by James Alexandrou and written by James, Kate Kelly Flood and Dom Morgan, Casserole is the first play by innovative London acting studio Actors East, developed over five years of improvisational workshops. Actors East has grown from an acting studio in a basement in Dalston to become one of London’s most innovative new writing companies. By enabling actors, writers and directors to collaborate freely without the friction of cost, Actors East has become the forefront of grassroots theatre.

Tickets are available via the Playhouse East website: www.playhouseeast.com/whatson

PLAYHOUSE EAST- 258 Kingsland Road, London E8 4DG

Casserole

Thursday 12th December- 8-9pm

Friday 13th December- 8-9pm

Saturday 14th December- 8-9pm

Wednesday 18th December- 8-9pm

Thursday 19th December- 8-9pm

Friday 20th December- 8-9pm

Playhouse East is a new creative arts hub with a 100-seat theatre and diverse studio spaces in Haggerston, East London. The unashamed ambition from husband and wife team, James Alexandrou and Avital Lvova, is to create THE home for new theatre and film. The Playhouse theatre will house groundbreaking new writing under the same roof as their innovative acting studio Actors East, alongside various new creative studios fully serving everything from pre to post production for theatre, TV and film production.