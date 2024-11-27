Cost pressures see stateside imported ‘day of discounts’ discontinued…

Seven in ten independent retailers across the UK are boycotting Black Friday this year, as rising operational costs and economic pressures continue to impact small businesses, according to the latest survey from the British Independent Retailers Association.

Andrew Goodacre, CEO of Bira:

“Our survey demonstrates that independent retailers are taking a strong stance against Black Friday discounting during these challenging economic times. With increased staffing costs and squeezed margins, many of our members are already operating on tight margins while offering competitive prices year-round. The pressure to slash prices further during Black Friday simply isn’t viable for small businesses.”

“Retailers across the country shared their experiences and concerns about the impact of Black Friday. “Bike shops now go quiet in October and November because of Black Friday with an expectation of heavy discounting,” reported one retailer, while another observed, “I suspect overall the industry will be flat on sales, with Black Friday simply causing a pause in sales in October and a reduction in December.”

The annual survey reveals that 70.5% of independent retailers are refusing to participate in the pre-Christmas sales event, continuing a strong trend of resistance seen over the past four years. In 2021, 85.5% boycotted the event, followed by 86.8% in 2022, and 86.6% in 2023. This year’s figures show that while some retailers are testing the waters with Black Friday promotions, the majority remain steadfast in their opposition.

The survey also highlighted growing concerns about Black Friday’s impact on independent retail, with 75.4% believing it negatively affects the high street—a significant increase from 68.8% last year.

“The pressure on brick-and-mortar stores was particularly evident, with one retailer saying: “As a bricks and mortar retailer, we get lots of consumers looking and choosing products but not purchasing. I believe they purchase them elsewhere on Black Friday.”

The recent autumn budget has added to retailers’ concerns, with one commenting: “It has just made everything worse. Simply can’t afford to cut margins that are desperately needed to cover the extra expenses.”

Despite these additional pressures, 87.7% of retailers maintained their position that the autumn statement hasn’t made them think differently about Black Friday. “UK B2B price restrictions and tiered pricing dependent on volume hurt the consumer and smaller retailers, Black Friday just amplifies the effect,” explained another retailer, highlighting the structural challenges faced by independent businesses.

“Independent retailers are the backbone of our high streets. Rather than competing in an unsustainable race to the bottom on pricing, especially during these economically challenging times, our members focus on providing quality products, exceptional service, and genuine value throughout the year. We encourage shoppers to support these local businesses that contribute so much to our communities.”