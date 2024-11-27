Gregory Porter, the acclaimed jazz and soul singer, is set to return to the UK for a series of highly anticipated performances in April and May 2025.

Due to overwhelming public demand, a fourth and final date has been added at London’s Royal Albert Hall for May 2nd. Gregory will now grace the iconic venue on April 28th, April 29th, May 1st, and May 2nd.

Tickets for this newly announced show will go on sale Thursday, November 28th, at 9am. In addition to his London concerts, Gregory will perform in Brighton, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Bournemouth, and Cardiff. Gregory has also just been announced to perform at a special Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, supported by The Royal Foundation and hosted by The Princess Of Wales.

Westminster Abbey will be filled with 1,600 people, alongside Members of The Royal Family and recognisable faces, who in their own ways have shown how love can help others thrive. The service will air as part of a special programme on ITV1, STV and ITVX on Christmas eve.

Gregory has become one of the most successful jazz vocalists of his generation. With a voice that has been described as “liquid gold,” Gregory Porter has captivated audiences around the world with his soulful baritone and deeply emotional performances. His unique blend of jazz, soul, and gospel has earned him critical acclaim and huge global success. Gregory’s return to the UK is a testament to his enduring appeal and his status as one of the most important voices in contemporary music.

The UK has also been particularly important. He has had the honour of performing multiple times for the late HM Queen Elizabeth II, most recently as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, alongside appearing on the biggest TV shows (Graham Norton, Jools Holland, Strictly Come Dancing, to name but a few).

Gregory also became the first celebrity to sing a lullaby on CBeebies Bedtime Stories and lent his distinctive voice to children’s BBC favourite ‘Numberblocks’. He has also hosted his own podcast, entitled ‘The Hang’, for which he was joined by such distinguished guests as Annie Lennox and duet-buddy Jeff Goldblum, amongst others.

Gregory Porter 2025 UK Tour Dates

Tuesday April 22nd Brighton Centre

Wednesday April 23rd Birmingham Symphony Hall

Thursday April 24th Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday April 26th Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday April 28th London Royal Albert Hall

Tuesday April 29th London Royal Albert Hall

Thursday May 1st London Royal Albert Hall

Friday May 2nd London Royal Albert Hall ** ON SALE THURSDAY 28TH NOV

Saturday May 10th Manchester Co-Op Live

Sunday May 11th Glasgow Armadillo

Monday May 12th Newcastle City Hall

Wednesday May 14th Bournemouth International Centre

Thursday May 15th Cardiff Utilita Arena

Tickets available