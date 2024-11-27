Morgan Jay heads back to the UK for more comedy gigs…

Fresh off the back of selling out his entire European tour, Los Angeles-based comedian and musician Morgan Jay has announced new UK/EU dates for his hugely successful “The Goofy Guy” Tour.

Morgan’s infectious blend of musical comedy and off-the-cuff improvisation has taken audiences by storm. His signature style of humour, music, and audience interaction creates a live show unlike any other. Known for turning life’s awkward moments into laugh-out-loud songs, Morgan’s performances are often described as “authentic, heartfelt, and hilariously relatable.” With over a million followers across TikTok and Instagram, his viral videos have gained him fans worldwide, and his recent sold-out shows have left UK audiences wanting more.

Morgan’s unique brand of comedy, which blends music and stand-up, has been praised for its intimacy and engagement. Fans call his live shows “a mix of concert and comedy night with your funniest friend.” Morgan has also made waves with appearances on MTV’s Wild’N’Out, NBC, and Comedy Central and was named a New Face of Comedy at the 2023 Just For Laughs Festival, further establishing his growing influence in the comedy world.

Following the overwhelming demand for tickets, Morgan has added new June 2025 dates to his UK tour, including stops at O2 Apollo Manchester, Eventim Apollo in London, and Bristol Beacon. These new dates follow the previously sold-out shows in May, including The Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh and Southbank Centre in London. Tickets for the new dates are on sale Friday 29th November at 10am at livenation.co.uk.

UK Tour Dates

Wed 28 May 2025 – The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, UK (Sold-Out)

Thu 29 May 2025 – The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, UK (Sold-Out)

Sat 31 May 2025 – Southbank Centre (Royal Festival Hall), London, UK (5 PM – Sold-Out)

Sat 31 May 2025 – Southbank Centre (Royal Festival Hall), London, UK (8 PM – Sold-Out)

Fri 06 Jun 2025 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK (NEW DATE)

Sun 08 Jun 2025 – Theater Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands (NEW DATE)

Fri 13 Jun 2025 – Eventim Apollo, London, UK (NEW DATE)

Sat 14 Jun 2025 – Bristol Beacon, Bristol, UK (NEW DATE)