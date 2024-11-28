‘Sing-A-Long-A-Muppet Christmas Carol’ vs. ‘Sh!t Actually’…

To celebrate CPT’s 30th birthday, Sh!t Theatre are back with their cult Christmas classics pitted against one another. The much-loved stage company present two Christmas classics brought to the stage in the way only Sh!t Theatre can.

The Best Christmas film of all time The Muppet Christmas Carol vs the Worst Christmas film of all time Love Actually – both receive the Sh!t Theatre treatment.

In Sing-A-Long-A Muppet Christmas Carol audiences are invited to join ‘anarchic performance legends’ (Time Out)Sh!t Theatre & friendsfor this cult Christmas miracle. Perfect for office parties, romantic dates and literally anything else.

Louise Mothersole and Becca Biscuit – performance artists and big Muppet fans – invite audiences to come sing-a-long to the best Christmas film ever and to come support Michael Caine as he does some ‘acting’. Witness laughter, redemption and singing food!

While with Sh!t Actually we discover, unless you already have of course that Love Actually is sh!t, actually. A two-woman 100% faithful, word-by-word (not really) remake of the Christmas film we all hate to love.

Rebecca Biscuit and Louise Mothersole take on their hardest roles yet. All the roles. With live songs, queer love stories, and politics questioned by women with actual lines – audiences are invited to this adults-only celebration of Christmas Actually.

Camden People’s Theatre – 8-60 Hampstead Road, London, NW1 2PY

Sing-A-Long-A Muppet Christmas Carol – 10, 11, 19, 20, 21 December-

Sh!t Actually 12, 13, 14, 17, 18 Dec