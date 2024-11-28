Synth pop icons Dead Or Alive’s 1985 album Youthquake is being celebrated with an expansive 4CD deluxe boxset reissue…

The reissue is set for release on February 21st, 2025 to mark the 40th anniversary of the album’s original release in 1985, an album that propelled the band into global superstardom with its infectious blend of new wave, electronic dance, and glam pop.

Packaged in a stunning 7″ Deluxe double gatefold wallet with O-ring, this 41-track reissue offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to revisit Youthquake in all its glory. The boxset includes newly mastered versions of the original album, a host of mixes and remixes, and a live performance recorded during the band’s 1985 Youthquake tour.

Youthquake is best remembered for the worldwide smash hit ‘You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)’, a song that remains one of the defining anthems of the 80s. The track rocketed to No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart and broke into the top 20 in the US, and its innovative production by Pete Waterman, combined with Pete Burns’ provocative vocals and striking persona, made it an instant classic that is still celebrated today.

Looking back at ‘You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)’ after all this time, record producer Pete Waterman:

“I always said Pete Burns was one of the most talented people I ever met, but when we walked into the studio that Monday morning, little did we know we were about to start work on one of the 20th century’s iconic tracks.”

The album also produced other hit singles, including ‘Lover Come Back To Me’, ‘My Heart Goes Bang (Get Me To The Doctor)’, and ‘In Too Deep’, which helped Youthquake chart in the UK and the US.

In the years following its release, Youthquake was certified Gold in the UK and Platinum in the US, solidifying Dead Or Alive’s place as one of the 80s most exciting and influential pop acts. Billboard recently ranked Dead Or Alive among the Top 100 Most Successful Dance Artists of All Time, a testament to the lasting impact of their pioneering sound and innovative approach to electronic dance music.

This deluxe edition includes four CDs, each offering something unique for fans and collectors. CD1 features the original Youthquake album, newly mastered for this reissue, featuring the unforgettable hits that launched Dead Or Alive into the stratosphere.

CD2 is dedicated to ‘You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)’, featuring the song’s various mixes, including the extended version and remixes that have become fan favourites over the years. CD3 offers a selection of 7″ and 12″ versions, remixes, and instrumentals, showcasing the band’s experimental side and offering new perspectives on some of the most iconic tracks of the era. CD4 features a live recording from the 1985 Youthquake tour, captured at the Hammersmith Odeon in London.

“The deluxe boxset is presented in a beautifully designed 7″ double gatefold wallet with an O-ring, that highlights the cultural impact of Youthquake and Dead Or Alive’s place in pop history.”

Formed in Liverpool in 1980, Dead Or Alive were led by the enigmatic Pete Burns, whose unique voice and bold style made him a true pop icon. Alongside Burns, the band’s classic lineup included Mike Percy (bass), Steve Coy (drums), and Tim Lever (keyboards/guitar). The band’s fearless embrace of glam, electronic, and dance elements set them apart from their contemporaries, and Youthquake showcased their ability to blend catchy pop hooks with cutting-edge production.

Over the years, Dead Or Alive’s influence has only grown, with ‘You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)’ remaining a defining anthem of the 80s. The band’s cultural impact extends beyond music, with Pete Burns becoming a trailblazer for androgynous style and an icon of gay culture. Dead Or Alive’s fearless approach to music, style, and identity continues to resonate with fans and artists today.