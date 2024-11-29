A further UK date has been added…

Earlier this week shows were announced for her 2025 tour. Now due to demand a second night at Wembley Stadium has been added as part of the UK & Ireland Summer Tour. The newly added show, scheduled for Friday, July 4th, 2025, brings her summer run to a total of six stadium shows.

These gigs mark Del Rey’s first stadium outing in the UK and Ireland. The first Webley Stadium gig has sold out, however tickets are still availible for the newly listed second date and also performances in Glasgow, Liverpool, Cardiff and Dublin.

The announcement follows a series of sensational live shows in 2024 – including headline performances at festivals including Coachella, Reading & Leeds, and Rock en Seine, as well as her first stadium show at Fenway Park, Boston, USA.

Tickets for the newly added date are on sale now, and can be purchased at LiveNation.co.uk.