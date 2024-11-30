Winner of Channel 4 series The Piano..

Pianist and composer Brad Kella, the winner of Channel 4’s The Piano, has released a brand new single ‘Home To Me‘, a piece inspired by his deep connection to Liverpool Football Club. The composition beautifully captures the spirit of the club and the sense of home it represents for its fans, including Brad who is a lifelong supporter.

Brad Kella:

“This piece resembles my first few years in foster care. It’s about how I started feeling like I was at home and comfortable. Coming from a rough area prior to foster care, when I entered my foster carers Eve and Frank’s house, it was completely foreign to me.

“After a couple months of settling in, Frank surprised me and my twin brother by taking us to our first Liverpool football game at Anfield. When the game finished I remember going back home and started feeling so comfortable around them both and started opening up my emotions to them, this is when I thought that this is home to me. “

‘Home To Me’ is the second single released from his debut album which will be released in 2025 on Liverpool record label Modern Sky UK, following on from ‘Eve & Frank‘ which was released in September.

Brad will also performed to a sold-out Liverpool Philharmonic Hall yesterday (29th November) for his first headline show. A triumphant homecoming moment to cap off a life-changing year in which he has emerged as one of British music’s rising stars from the most unlikeliest of circumstances. The concert featured an 8-piece string section, conducted by world renowned string arranger Rosie Danvers who worked with Brad on the upcoming album.

From foster care to a period of homelessness, everything changed for him when Brad was filmed playing one of the public pianos in Liverpool One shopping centre. The video went viral, pricking the ears of the producers of a new, classical music-based talent show on Channel 4 called The Piano. Somehow, they found him and urged him to audition.

From winning the show and having the likes of Lang Lang comment ‘You use all the colours of the piano already, it’s remarkable’, Brad has gone from strength to strength. Recently Brad has already made waves with his performance last month at the Royal Albert Hall as part of Classic FM Live, as well as a powerful appearance at the Labour Party Conference.

Brad was also featured in this year’s John Lewis Christmas campaign, performing a version of Bob Dylan’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ for the second of three adverts. He will also be on screens this Christmas on Channel 4’s The Piano Christmas Special, as well as the documentary John Lewis At Christmas.

“With his debut album to be announced in 2025, alongside much more, Brad Kella possesses something rare; the talent and ability to be rightly considered a virtuoso in the classical music world, yet the story, drive, and passion in his beliefs to crossover into being one of the country’s most beloved artists.” – Modern Sky UK