The true magic of Christmas begins with your Christmas tree…

If you’re choosing a real Christmas tree this year, you’re going to want to make sure it remains fresh and healthy throughout the entire festive season. Knowing how to take care of your Christmas tree properly can make all the difference between a full and lush tree and a sad and bare tree. Gardening and plant expert Harry Bodell at PriceYourJob.co.uk has created a guide for ATV Today Lifestyle with some essential tips on how to ensure your Christmas tree remains healthy during the entire holiday period.

Bodell is a UK-based landscaper with over 10 years of experience in the industry. As a gardening expert Harry offers his expert advice to tradespeople and homeowners around the world and has been featured as a gardening expert in a wide range of reputable publications. Read on to learn everything you need to know about maintaining a real Christmas tree…

What Are The Benefits of a Real Christmas Tree?

Real Christmas trees have many benefits. Take a look at the list of the main benefits of a real Christmas tree:

It’s the most traditional choice

They emit a rich, authentic scent

You’ll be helping to support local farmers as Christmas trees provide a profitable harvest

You can choose from a range of species

It forms part of an annual Christmas tradition

The tree is temporary, so you can easily change the chosen shape and style of your tree each year

You can choose from a range of sizes to suit your home

Every tree is unique

It is becoming easier to recycle real Christmas trees properly

Real trees are eco-friendly and biodegradable

How to Care for Your Real Christmas Tree

There are a few things that you might need in order to properly care for your real Christmas tree:

The tree itself

A panel saw (for trimming the trunk)

A bucket

A watering can

A Christmas tree stand or pot to place the tree in (this needs to be able to hold water without leaking)

Caring for your tree properly is essential if you want to ensure your tree looks as good as possible for the duration of the festive season. The right way to care for your real Christmas tree will vary depending on whether you’ve got a cut tree or a pot-grown tree. Take a look at the various methods for caring for a real Christmas tree below.

How to Care for a Cut Christmas Tree

Here are some tips on how to look after a cut Christmas tree:

On The Day of Purchase, it is best to purchase your tree as early as possible. Once you have chosen your dream Christmas tree and taken it home, take it out of the netting and give the tree a good shake. It’s best to do this on the day that you bring your tree home to prevent any fungus and mould from growing in the damp branches.

Before Setting Up The Tree, it’s a good idea to give it some water to prevent it from becoming dehydrated. Cut around 3cm off the bottom of the trunk using a panel saw, and then pop the tree in a bucket of water and give it some time to absorb. Cutting the trunk is important as this allows it to take in more water and helps to prolong the tree’s life.

Setting Your Cut Tree Up, when you are ready to get your tree set up, give it a good shake outside to remove any of the loose foliage. When you bring it back indoors, stand it up in a Christmas tree stand. Avoid placing the tree in soil or sand, as this can reduce the amount of water that it can absorb.

Continuing the Care for Your Tree, you should top up the water every day to keep it looking healthy, plump, and full. If you allow your tree to become dehydrated, it will start to wilt and droop quickly. It’s best to add at least 500ml of water each day. A real Christmas tree is capable of absorbing around 1 – 2 litres of water each day. However, a cut tree can remain hydrated in less water.

How to Care for a Pot-Grown Christmas Tree

You should treat your pot-grown Christmas tree just like any other houseplant. When you bring it home, take it out of the netting and then give it a good shake to ensure any loose foliage and insects are removed. It’s best to do this outside. Before you set up your pot-grown Christmas tree, it’s best to give it some time to acclimatise. Place it in a garage or shed so that it can slowly get used to warmer air. Keep it away from any radiators.

Once you’ve given the tree some time to acclimatise, you can then bring it into your home. Once you’ve placed it in its spot, be sure to keep on top of watering it regularly. Make sure the roots remain cool and moist. When watering the tree, make sure you water the root ball.

After Christmas, you should transfer your tree to a larger pot to allow some growing room. Then, move it to a sheltered spot in the garden where there is adequate lighting surrounding all sides of the tree. Avoid any dark corners. Keep the tree well-watered so that it remains healthy throughout the year and so that you can bring it inside again the following year for Christmas. When your tree is kept outdoors, it will need more water to prevent it from drying out.

How to Recycle a Real Christmas Tree

When the new year comes around, it’s time to start thinking about removing and recycling your tree. Take a look at the tips below for some information on how to appropriately replace your real tree: When possible, transport your tree to the nearest household waste recycling centre, where it can be properly recycled.

Alternatively, find out if your local council offers a kerb side collection service. Many councils offer various recycling services. If you’re unsure about what your local council offers, give them a call to ask for more information.

Your pot-grown Christmas tree can be re-used year after year with proper care. Consider transplanting the tree to your garden. You’ll need to re-pot it in a larger pot. Ensure the root ball has enough space in the new pot to expand and grow. If you can maintain the tree properly throughout the year, you’ll be able to bring your tree indoors to use again the following year.