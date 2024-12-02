Capital dates to make a bee-line for…

Fans of the former Police frontman will be buzzing with excitement as 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting announces two intimate UK tour dates for October 2025.

The gigs are part of his STING 3.0 World Tour. Following the announcement earlier in the year of six outdoor Summer UK shows, Sting’s 2025 UK shows will also include two special indoor shows at London’s Eventim Apollo and O2 Forum Kentish Town.

A chance to see Sting perform his critically acclaimed 3.0 concert in much more intimate environments. With virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Mass (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), the band will perform the most electrifying hits and rarities from Sting’s timeless discography.

The UK tour news follows the recent announcement that Sting will perform at various festivals and a series of outdoor concerts next Summer including Isle of Wight festival and Latitude. The “STING 3.0” World Tour launched in Europe earlier this year and most recently completed a North American leg.

Ticket information: LiveNation.co.uk.

UK Performances

Friday 24 October O2 Forum Kentish Town London, United Kingdom

Sunday 26 October Eventim Apollo London, United Kingdom