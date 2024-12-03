The fashion outlet today launches a Tomlinson Christmas…

Boux Avenue has announced that from today (Tuesday 3rd December 2024), customers will be able to enjoy a special festive Edit by two of the UK’s most loved influencers: Daisy and Phoebe Tomlinson.

“The Tomlinson Twins are genuine fans of the brand and can often be seen wearing pieces from Boux Avenue across their social media pages, and of course enjoying a group family photo in the Boux Avenue’s matching family Pjs over the festive period. This is why we knew instantly that they were the perfect festive ambassadors for Boux Avenue,” – Zoe Price-Smith, Chief Design & Product Officer at Boux Avenue.

Having long been fans and wearers of the brand, The Tomlinson Twins x Boux Avenue Edit showcases the Twin’s handpicked selection of their favourite Boux Avenue nightwear, loungewear and lingerie.

Back in October, the Tomlinson Twins visited Boux Avenue’s headquarters to choose eight selected looks.

However, as the Twins found it impossible to rule products out, they ended up choosing 12 different looks each! The Tomlinson Twins Edit is the perfect gift guide for anyone shopping for teens and young women with the product range available in sizes 6 to 18, with selected bras available up to a G-cup, prices start from £12.00 to £58.00.

The feeling is clearly mutual, with the Twins writing: “We’re so excited to announce the launch of our new Edit with our favourite brand Boux Avenue!! A mix of cosy PJs, snuggly loungewear & gorgeous bodies- there’s something for everyone! We really hope you love these pieces as much as we do! Merry Christmas, love from Phoebe & Daisy xx”

See the full edit at bouxavenue.com