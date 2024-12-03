Brett Young today announces his Back To Basics World Tour 2025 which takes in five UK dates..

Kicking off on February 13 stateside, Young will make stops throughout America, Australia, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany and the UK. A road dog who has been touring non-stop for years, Young is switching it up, bringing fans a different kind of live show than they’ve seen in recent years from the Country superstar. The Back To Basics World Tour 2025 will find Young doing what he does best with a stripped back, more personal concert experience and letting the music shine.

“Next year is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t tell you how long I’ve wanted to do a tour like this where there aren’t any bells and whistles to distract from the music. This tour is solely about the songs and the stories behind them being played by the best musicians around. I’ve always been a song person, and I’m so excited to finally share the music in its purest form.”

Tickets for the Back To Basics World Tour 2025 will be available from livenation.co.uk.

Young, a Southern California native who has become known for his signature “Caliville” style, took it back to where it all began for him, previewing the upcoming world tour at the Hotel Café in Los Angeles last night (12/2). Tonight (12/3), he’ll perform a sold-out show at the famed Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Back To Basics World Tour 2025 UK Dates

31st October – Belfast, UK // SSE Arena

2nd November – Glasgow, UK // OVO Hydro

4th November – Birmingham, UK // Utilita Arena

5th November – Manchester, UK // O2 Apollo

6th November – London, UK // Eventim Apollo