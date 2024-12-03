Best on the Box choice for December 3rd…

Princes in the Tower: A Damning Discovery investigates the disappearance of the two young Princes at the Tower of London in 1483. The new programme sees Tim Thornton, Professor of History and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Huddersfield, exclusively reveal the first new evidence in generations, as Channel 5 takes a fresh look at this most intriguing of historic who-dunnits.

Professor Thornton, Professor of History and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Huddersfield:

“After centuries of speculation and uncertainty about the fate of the princes in the Tower, we can now show that when Sir Thomas More accused Sir James Tyrell of responsibility for their deaths of the princes he was in touch with people who were part of the story, including Tyrell’s in-laws – and that they owned the young king’s chain.”

Historian Tracy Borman, and keen history enthusiast, actor Jason Watkins, meet with Professor Thornton, who discloses that he has identified a prized possession of Edward V, the young Prince who had just become king, at the age of only 12.

The discovery, buried deep in a Register of Wills held at the National Archives, is the first reference found, in more than 500 years, to any physical item belonging to one of the Princes – before this, they had simply vanished without trace.

The will, written in 1516, 33 years after the young prince’s disappearance reads: “Also, I bequeath to my son, Sir Giles, his father’s chain which was young King Edward the V’s”.*

Tracy Borman, Historian and Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces, and presenter:

“The fate of the Princes in the Tower is one of the most intriguing mysteries in the long history of this iconic fortress and palace. It continues to fascinate visitors today, more than 500 years after the princes disappeared.

“The story has long been of great interest to me personally: in fact, first learning about it at school was the reason I became a historian. Being able to walk in the footsteps of the characters involved whilst making this programme was a great privilege. And the fact that Professor Thornton’s discovery was brought to light during filming was hugely exciting. I will never forget seeing that will in the National Archives for the first time. It was a real shivers down the spine moment.”

The intrigue builds as further research finds a familial link between the owner of the will and Sir James Tyrell, a member of Richard III’s royal household, and somebody previously named and accused in historical documents of ordering the murder of the two young Princes. The will has been written by Sir James Tyrell’s sister-in-law, Margaret Capell.

The bequeathed item, a chain, is of the utmost significance. The symbolism a royal chain of office holds, as a marker of identity and hierarchy, means it would have been irreplaceable, and forever linked with its owner, as well as being priceless.

Tyrell’s alleged involvement in the disappearance of the Princes was first reported by Sir Thomas More. He claimed that Tyrell had hired two men to carry out the killing. More personally knew the son of one of those men, which aids the credibility of this account.

Together with the new evidence unearthed by Professor Thornton, that Tyrell’s family member had this royal possession, it potentially offers the most complete picture we have of who most likely ordered the murder of the Princes in the Tower.

Lucy Willis, Commissioning Editor, Channel 5 Factual:

“We’re hugely privileged that Professor Thornton chose Channel 5 to be the first media outlet to see his discovery and we’re incredibly excited to bring this astonishing new evidence about the Princes in the Tower to our audience. Thanks to the teams at both the National Archive and Historic Royal Palaces. And of course, a big thanks to Professor Tim Thornton himself!”

The startling discovery in Princes in the Tower: A Damning Discovery, a documentary made by Lion Television, part of All3Media, for Channel 5, brings back to life one of the most infamous and shocking crimes in English history, when two young princes, just nine and twelve, were taken to the Tower of London under the protection of their uncle, Richard, Duke of Gloucester.

A few weeks later they vanished.

The mystery of what happened has gripped people ever since. This new discovery reignites and supports suspicion around the key protagonists.

Princes in the Tower: A Damning Discovery, tonight (Tuesday 3rd December), 9pm on Channel 5 & My5.