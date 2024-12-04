Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s supernatural sensation Ghost Stories back on stage with a full UK Tour…

More spine-tingling and terrifying than ever, the Olivier Award-nominated show opens at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on Friday 17 January 2025. The production was last seen in the UK in 2019 when, after a celebrated run at the Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith, the show transferred to the Ambassador’s Theatre for its latest West End Run. It embarked on a partial UK tour in early 2020, but this was cut short by the pandemic.

Casting is today – December 4th – announced for Ghost Stories with Dan Tetsell playing Professor Goodman, David Cardy portraying Tony Matthews, Clive Mantle features as Mike Priddle, Eddie Loodmer-Elliott will play Simon Rifkind and Lucas Albion as ensemble and Simon Bass as understudy.

When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.

Enter a world full of thrilling twists and epic turns, where the ultimate love letter to horror is imagined live on stage. A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is one of London’s best reviewed plays of all time and will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat. This is a theatrical experience like no other.

After exhilarating audiences across the world with record-breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s Ghost Stories is “Genuine scary fun” (Sunday Times), a worldwide phenomenon more spine-tingling and fantastically terrifying than ever.

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman say of the return of their celebrated terrifying tales:

“We are beyond excited that Ghost Stories will be scaring the hell out of audiences around the country in its first ever full national tour. It’s fifteen years since we first brought screams, laughs, jumps and killer twists to the theatre and we can’t wait to do it again. Are you brave enough to book?”

2018 saw the release of the film version of Ghost Stories. Based on their own play, the film was written and directed by Andy & Jeremy Dyson. Andy stars alongside Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther & Paul Whitehouse. The film has been hailed as a ‘Modern Horror Classic’ and was voted number 16 in Empire magazines list ‘The Greatest 25 Horror films ever made’.

Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.