After former face of ITV Daytime Phillip Schofield featured in a three-part Cast Away special earlier this year, who might be next?

According to one expert traders they suggest Gregg Wallace’s next move may be to follow in Phillip Schofield’s sandy footsteps on Channel 5’s Cast Away show. The rather disgraced MasterChef presenter is facing allegations of misconduct and with his career on the BBC One cooking show seemingly in tatters, Wallace is now the new odds-on favourite (10/11) to be next on the Channel 5 desert island show.

sportscasting.com/uk note that Wallace has replaced another former BBC employee Jermaine Jenas, who was sacked by The One Show earlier this year, at the head of the market – with the ex-Spurs player now second favourite at 9/4. Others on the list include BBC News pervert Huw Edwards and sweat-free royal Andrew Windsor. The former having been convicted of viewing underage images of children and the latter paid over a million quid to avoid going to court on sex claims.

sportscasting.com/uk spokesman Andy Newton:

“Jermaine Jenas might be the only person on the planet that’s welcomed the current Gregg Wallace saga – as the former One Show presenter is no longer favourite to appear on Channel 5’s Cast Away – the show that’s gained a reputation for shamed stars to tell their side of events.

“Wallace has leap-frogged Jenas at the head of the market – with the betting experts making the disgraced MasterChef man odds-on to be next on the Cast Away menu, which Phillip Schofield famously appeared on a few months ago.”

Cast Away (Channel 5) – Who appears on it next after Schofield:

Gregg Wallace 10/11

Jermaine Jenas 9/4

Huw Edwards 8/1

Andrew Bridgen 14/1

Michael Barrymore 16/1

Matt Le Tissier 20/1

Joey Barton 22/1

Kevin Spacey 25/1

JK Rowling 33/1

Prince Andrew 50/1