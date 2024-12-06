The UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport has announced that it is looking for a new Chair for S4C…

The department, which is responsible for S4C’s public appointments, is also advertising for up to five new non-executive members to the channel’s board. For the role of Chairman, it says that it is looking for an outstanding individual with proven and advanced leadership skills and a commitment to public service broadcasting, the development of the Welsh language and ability to foster culture of inclusivity and trust throughout the organisation.

The successful individual will succeed the Acting Chair, Guto Bebb, and the appointment will be for an initial period of four years. It is expected that the new Chair would take up the appointment shortly in 2025 after the recruitment process has ended.

For its Non-Executive Members, the Board seeks to ensure that its members, between them, are able to draw on a wide range of expertise and knowledge of particular fields relevant to the work of S4C. The Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport makes appointments to the S4C Board. The Welsh Government and UK Government Ministers for Wales are consulted during the key stages of the process.

S4C is the UK’s only dedicated Welsh language public service broadcaster and media provider.

“S4C is a statutory corporation, originally established in 1982 and now regulated by the Communications Act 2003 and the Broadcasting Act 1990. It is operationally and editorially independent of the UK government.

“S4C provides high quality content and media services in the Welsh language, offering entertainment, information and inspiration, which aim to reach the widest audience possible across a range of contemporary platforms throughout Wales, the UK and beyond.” – S4C