Penelope Teeth casts her views over recent Entertainment news…

Loose Women talk, talk, talk

On Friday Loose Women completed their 25-hour talkathon as Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Judi Love, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams counted down the final hour of their first ever Talkathon, in support of ITV and STV’s Britain Get Talking campaign – before the panel marked the end of their epic challenge on ITVX and STV Player.

In Loose Women’s 25th year on screens, Ruth commented on the impact of the Talkathon amongst the panellists: “I found it quite emotional actually, listening to our fellow Loose Women, our panellists, our friends, because we’ve had time to talk [and] people have really opened up, I mean, the stories that have come out have been incredible.”

Coleen, who launched the Talkathon on Thursday lunchtime and had appeared throughout, joked with her fellow panellists: “At one point I thought, I can’t do the last two hours… It was Kelly, when we were on the panel, halfway through she was going, ‘Are you all right?’ and I was like, ‘Why is she asking me that?’. Then it went to break and she came over and went, ‘You fell asleep!’.”

Jane Moore, who left this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… this week, also dialled in to the show and spoke to the panel live from Australia and This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary paid them a visit from their neighbouring studio.

23-hours of content was streamed on ITVX and the STV Player, these highlights included Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Jamie Oliver gatecrash the studio, Olivia Attwood Dack share some honest relationship advice and Santa Claus was just one of a number of famous faces who popped in for a chat.

Spooky vision for Corrie’s Gail

Ahead of her departure from the cobbles after 50 years The Sun reports that Gail will be visited by an ex-husband from beyond the grave. And there were plenty of former partners who could pay her a farewell visit.

In what would have been a shocking surprise for viewers – had the tabloid not leaked the story – notorious villain, serial killer Richard Hillman, will be reportedly seen as a vision by Gail – played by Helen Worth – ahead of the character leaving Weatherfield for the final time on Christmas Day. Hilman – portrayed by Brian Capron – is one of The Street’s most memorable murderers, who died 21-years ago.

The Sun notes, ‘It is a nod to the soap’s terrifying storyline when he tried to kill Gail, played by Helen Worth, and her children Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and David (Jack P Shepherd). He kidnapped them, along with Sarah’s infant daughter, in a car and drove it into a canal — but they survived while he drowned.’ The newspaper also adds it’s the first time an apparition has been seen of a ghost in Coronation Street. Although for a time Vera (Liz Dawn) did feel the presence of Gail’s nemesis, and former mother-in-law, Ivy Brennan (Lynne Perrie) in the 1990s following Ivy’s demise.

This is a good idea; I mean the standard of the plots could only be enhanced by the spiritual presence of Ena Sharples offering moral guidance to the current residents of Weatherfield Upon Sun Hill.

And if you like vintage Coronation Street you can see a classic from the Granada Television vaults this Boxing Day on Talking Pictures TV as a special festive offering – Christmas In The Street – starring Arthur Leslie and Doris Speed as Jack and Annie Walker – proprietors of the Rovers Return – reflect on Christmas past with a selection of clips from the sixties in a hour-long special at 5.15pm. First shown on the ITV network in 1968.

In other news from Corrie, this week it was reported Maureen Lipman has cut-back her appearances on the saga that pumps out three hours of material a week. The 78-year-old dame has decided life is too short to work full time at the Salford Studios. Life is also too short to watch three hours of The Street a week as well, to be fair… ‘I’ll be in and out of it because I want to have a bit of a life’ Lipman told The Sun.

Festive fundraising gig for Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland will host a special evening for 300 lucky fans in aid of national homelessness charity Crisis. Martin and Buckland will play a special, one-off show at Hackney Church on Tuesday 10th December with all funds raised from the evening going to the homeless support charity.

With just 150 pairs of tickets up for grabs this exclusive gig is set to be an unforgettable night. To be in with a chance of seeing the Coldplay duo, fans have until 12 noon (GMT) on Monday 9th December to enter the charity prize draw.

Chris Martin has been a supporter of Crisis for over twenty years, with the Coldplay star volunteering every Christmas to help the charity in its preparations for opening its vital Christmas services, which support people facing homelessness across Great Britain. With no tickets on sale for this event and Coldplay currently on a sold-out worldwide tour, fans are urged not to miss out on being in with a chance to witness a magical night of music, all in aid of supporting people to build a life beyond homelessness.

For a chance to get hold of a ticket visit: A Special Evening with Chris & Jonny – a Music crowdfunding project in London by Crowdfunder UK

The prize draw has so far raised over £180,000 for Crisis.

Matt Downie, Crisis Chief Executive:

“We’re delighted that Chris and Jonny are supporting our work this year through what will be an incredible performance. Everyone who enters the draw will be making a difference to the more than 6,000 people facing homelessness we will be supporting this Christmas. The money raised will help people build their lives beyond homelessness, both at Christmas and all year round, and for that, we’re hugely grateful.

“It’ll be a fantastic night, and we’re excited about continuing the relationship we’ve built with Chris over the past twenty years.”

A little bit of Tik and a little more Tok for ITV

ITV1 and STV are to relive 2024’s funniest and most viral moments with a countdown of the top 100 TikToks that defined the year. Yes folks, television really has come to this.

The programme will bring to screen – in a format not to dissimilar from E4’s RudeTube, where this kind of tat really belongs – the latest video trends, jaw-dropping stunts, epic fails and clips the whole of the country fell in love with.

The show, set to air on primetime ITV on Christmas Eve, is described as ‘your definitive guide to the best of the best of this year’. TikTok: Top 100 2024 also dives into the cash—find out how much these creators could have earned from their wild, weird, and wonderful moments of fame.

Plus, hear straight from some of the biggest names and unexpected stars of the year as they let you in on going viral. ITV suggest that you ‘buckle up for a hilarious rollercoaster through the TikToks that broke the internet and probably a few phones too.’ Thankfully by 9.15pm on Christmas Eve I’ll be too pissed to care what ITV is screening.

That’s a Rap

The Rap Game UK, the UK’s longest-running unscripted show focused on Black British music and culture, has this week announced it is bringing its world to Fortnite, the online video game from Epic Games, which will see the brand expanded through the Fortnite Creative platform allowing fans of the show to immerse into the series like never before.

The world’s first Fortnite rap battle will see contestants square off with proceedings hosted by Grammy Award winner Flowdan. Beginning in a warehouse, then a city and finally boss mode – a rap battle in space, players will complete unique challenges to progress.

This unique collaboration between The Rap Game UK and HaZimation is the first Rap Battle to take place in Fortnite and will feature motion captured live rap battles along with avatars of each of the artists featured in the experience. The live, shared event, designed to celebrate the finale of season six of the music show, will merge gaming, music, and social interaction, creating a unique and engaging moment for players that goes far beyond a traditional music experience.

The Fortnite experience will be available to play on PC, Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Android via Fortnite from Tuesday 10th December. The Rap Game UK series six is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. See I can be down and hip with the kids. I mean I’ve absolutely no idea what any of the above means, but still, someone will have a clue out there…

The views expressed are of Penelope Teeth and not ATV Today.