Guns N’ Roses endure as the most dynamic, dangerous, and definitive American rock band…

Today, Guns N’ Roses announced they will return to the road on a massive 2025 European and Middle East Tour, headlining stadiums and festivals throughout the summer with special guests Public Enemy, Rival Sons and Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter on select dates.

Kicking off on 23rd May, the 24 date tour will see the LA legends perform in Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Lithuania and Luxembourg for the first time.

The 2025 dates also see the powerhouse rock band return to familiar stages in Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Hungary and Austria.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, December 10 at 9am local time with the band’s Nightrain Presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 13 at 9am local time on gunsnroses.com.

UK DATES

Monday, 23 June2025 Birmingham, UK Villa Park

Thursday, 26 June 2025 London, UK Wembley Stadium

The UK Dates sees special Guest Rival Sons on stage.