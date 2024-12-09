Mariah Carey has shared her experience with Vevo of updating the video for the festive hit…

Mariah Carey shares with Vevo, in a new episode of Footnotes, behind the scenes making of “All I Want for Christmas (Make My Wish Come True Edition)” video, as the queen of Christmas celebrates the 30th anniversary of one of the most iconic and commercially successful holiday songs ever.

In this instalment, Carey and music video director Joseph Khan revisit the making of this beloved holiday classic which was re-made for the 25th anniversary of the song being released.

The video was designed to recreate the glamour of Busby Berkeley’s legendary films and pay tribute to Hollywood’s golden age of musicals.

Kahn aimed to make the definitive Christmas music video and admits he was starstruck when Mariah walked onto set. Mariah shares that working with the dancers and figuring out how to blend in with them was the most challenging part of filming, admitting that dancing is not her forte.

The Busby Berkeley inspired sequence, featuring dancers on platforms behind Mariah, took hours to film because they had to do multiple passes and many different angles.

The video features several special guests, including Mykal-Michelle Harris, who represents a young version of Mariah. Carey praised the young star for her vibrant personality, stating, “She represents little me and all the kids who love Christmas!” Mariah’s twins, Monroe and Moroccan, also make cameos, dancing throughout the video, while her beloved pup, Cha Cha, continues the tradition of pet appearances following in the paw prints of her dogs Jack and Princess from the original 1994 video.

The updated footage also includes a special appearance by Kahn’s daughter, Josie, as the angelic girl popping out of a present.

This video comes on the heels of the 30th Anniversary of Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas, which has sold 18 million copies worldwide. The Christmas Classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” is the all-time best-selling Christmas single by a female artist and one of the top-selling physical singles in music history.

In 2023, the song broke #1 on the Hot 100 for the 5th straight year and has spent a total of 14 weeks at #1! The official music videos that have been released for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” have amassed over 1.5 BILLION views.