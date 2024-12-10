Jazz Emu is the viral comedy character sensation from award-winning writer, actor, musician Archie Henderson…

For the first time ever musical supernova Jazz Emu will be touring the UK with his hotly anticipated brand-new show, Knight Fever, alongside his full live band, ‘The Cosmique Perfectión‘ in spring 2025.

Following his run at the Soho Theatre and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this tour will feature brand new songs, and an appearance from the King himself.

Knight Fever sees Jazz and The Cosmique Perfectión’s dreams come true when they secure the coveted slot to perform the headline slot at The Royal Variety Show; at long last, Jazz Emu has a chance to secure his long-coveted Knighthood. But there’s bad news; a series of recent criminal allegations are threatening to snatch the coveted prize from before his very, very, very eyes.

Will Jazz and his Contractually-Less-Talented-Than-Him band, be able to put on a Heck Of A Show and secure a Royal Pardon? Or will Jazz’s next performance be in the canteen at Wormwood Scrubs? The only way to find out is to settle in and watch the musical fever dream that is ‘Jazz Emu: Knight Fever’.

Jazz Emu – The Guardian’s Breakout Comedy Act of 2023 and The Telegraph’s Funniest Comedian of the 21st Century – is the viral comedy character from writer, actor, musician Archie Henderson. Garnering over 70 million views, 430k followers on YouTube, 10 million views and 258k followers on TikTok and over 74k monthly listeners and 20 million streams on Spotify, Jazz Emu has developed an ever-growing avid fanbase over the past couple of years.

Starting life as a side project whilst working at a record label, helping to write songs for their artists, Archie, with the help of his friend Hunter Allen collected £30 to create their first Jazz Emu video and posting it on Reddit. From there they have tried to up their ambitions and budgets. When the pandemic kicked in Archie began to churn out more videos which became more and more popular, until eventually he was able to focus full time on his newfound career.

Since then, Archie has worked to bring Jazz Emu to the stage, and has sold out tours in Australia and at the Soho Theatre in London. As well as being found online, Jazz Emu has been seen in Channel 4’s ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown’, recorded his own BBC Radio 4 Special’ Jazz Emu: The Sound of Us’, appeared on ‘Britney’ on BBC Three and has made appearances on ‘The Now Show’ on BBC Radio 4.

Jazz Emu whose electro-funk songs are as hilarious as they are catchy, will be releasing an album, Ego Death, in January too.

Tour Dates

Mon 17 February Salford The Lowry (Quays) Wed 19 February Brighton Komedia Fri 21 February Norwich Norwich Playhouse Sat 22 February Leicester The Y Theatre Tue 25 February Bristol Redgrave Theatre Thu 27 February Cambridge Cambridge Junction Fri 28 February Canterbury Marlowe Theatre Studio Sat 1 March London Leicester Square Theatre Sun 2 March Guildford Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Tue 4 March Cardiff Glee Club Sun 9 March Glasgow Glee Club Wed 12 March Birmingham Birmingham Town Hall

Tickets: www.jazzemu.com