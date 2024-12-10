Bands revealed for alternative music weekender Undercover Festival in Essex…

Undercover Festival – two packed days of punk, ska, post punk, alt folk and alternative music at The Showground, Battlesbridge Antiques Centre, Battlesbridge in Essex, has shared the first bands for the 26-27 September event.

Described as a proudly independent celebration of DIY and alternative culture, the ‘nomadic’ Undercover Festival has run over 12 years across Kent, London, Surrey and Sussex.

Scotland’s legendry Skids will be joined by Essex’s finest sons Eddie & The Hot Rods, plus ska-punk favourites Popes of Chillitown and original indie chart toppers Spizzenergi. Many more local and nationally renowned bands have been announced with the remainder to be announced in 2025.

Organiser Mick promised attendees won’t find anything like Undercover Festival – the best in grassroots and legendary alternative music plus the friendliest crowd around. He added: “Come along and find out what the fuss is about. If you like your music alternative you will love what we have to offer at Undercover… as we say at Undercover ‘See Ya Down The Front’.”

A limited number of tickets are available online from Gigantic or in-person at Undercover gigs (Guildford), Intense Records (Chelmsford), Fives Record Shop (Leigh On Sea), Sounds of the Suburbs Records (Ruislip) and Dirt (Norwich).

“Tickets (£79) include camping, showers, parking and novel attractions found at no other UK festival, such as a museum, record shops and vintage sellers. An on-site guest house and campervan access are also available. Merchandise stalls, a reasonably-priced festival bar and food stands will also be on-site. The Showground, Battlesbridge Antiques Centre, Battlesbridge, SS11 7RF, is easily accessible by road, rail and bus.” – Undercover Festival

Previous instalments have hosted bands including The Damned, Angelic Upstarts, Cockney Rejects, The Dualers, Dreadzone, GBH, King Kurt, Random Hand, The Men They Couldn’t Hang, Riskee & The Ridicule, Sham 69, The Selector, Tom Robinson Band, The Skints, Subhumans, Ruts DC, UK Subs. Sonic Boom Six, Penetration, Popes Of Chillitown, Jilted John, even a DJ set from Chris Packham.

While Undercover Festival is hitting the road after a run at Guildford’s The Suburbs at the Holroyd, the venue remains home to Undercover’s regular gigs, with 20 booked in over the rest of 2024 and 2025.