Romesh Ranganathan returns to host alongside team captains Jamie Redknapp and Jill Scott and series regular Micah Richards..

The show, which has just been shortlisted for a Broadcast Award for Best Entertainment Show, welcomes an unbeatable line-up of global sporting superstars alongside the best of British comedy and entertainment that you won’t find together anywhere else on British TV.

Tyson Fury, Luke Littler, Sir Andy Murray, Jorginho, Sean Dyche, Keely Hodgkinson, Ollie Watkins, Anthony Gordon, Alan Carr, Danny Dyer, Kevin Bridges, Rob Beckett, Maya Jama, Alex Brooker, Big Zuu, Tony Bellew, Maisie Adam and Tom Davis all join Jamie, Jill and Micah across the series.

There are plenty of laughs, shocking revelations and surprises across seven episodes, as the panel put their sporting knowledge to the test and take on the biggest and most epic challenges the show has conceived to date, both inside and outside the studio.

This series sees Tyson Fury teaching the gang how to box while their gloves are on fire, Sir Andy Murray returning to the court for the first time since his retirement to take on Romesh, and a nerve-wracking half time challenge at Goodison Park between Micah Richards and Tony Bellew in front of 40,000 braying football fans.

Other thrilling challenges include Pop Star Penalties and the daring Trophy Lift tightrope crawl. Expect dramatic boxing-style entrances, a velodrome sprint with Olympic cyclists, and a freestyle swim showdown. Epic finales like Human Darts and the intense Mount Olympus race cap off the action-packed competition. Challenges feature a star-studded line-up, including Dame Laura & Sir Jason Kenny, Tom Dean, Rob Green, Leon Osman, Yakubu, Anthony Costa, Michelle Heaton, Keith Duffy, Kimberly Wyatt, Professor Green and Bradley McIntosh.

A League of their Own, series 19, returns to Sky Max and NOW weekly from 9pm on Thursday 9 January.