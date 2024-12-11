OTD, December 11th, 1972…



Report featuring the late Joyce Carpenter from Bromsgrove who at 29 inches tall was the shortest woman in the world at the time.

Sadly Joyce died on 7 August 1973, however had become a local personality and had also been featured in an ATV Network documentary broadcast on ITV on the 6th of December 1971 called Born to be Small made by Lord Snowdon and Derek Hart.

In this feature we see Joyce Carpenter leaving the home she shares with her mother, getting into a specially converted Mini and driving into Bromsgrove to collect her mother’s pension. We also see her walking along the pavement, standing next to a letter box where a child helps her to post a letter, and at home washing up standing on a step, hoovering and cleaning.

The audio for the report is Joyce describing her life, how she’s ‘got to make the best of it’, people’s attitudes to her height and her hopes for a relationship.