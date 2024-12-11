Sky employees were out in festive force across Europe yesterday as they set a new Guinness World Record title for the most people wrapping presents simultaneously (multiple venues)…

2050 Sky team members participated in the Big Sky Cares Wrapathon event, wrapping gifts including toys, books and puzzles in a bid to provide gifts to charity partners supporting those in need this Christmas.

Fiona Ball, Group Director, Bigger Picture & Sustainability at Sky:

“We are thrilled to have set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title with our Big Sky Cares Wrapathon. This incredible milestone was only possible thanks to the amazing efforts of Sky team members and our charity partners, united by a common purpose. With more than 6,000 gifts donated this holiday season, we are proud to be able to spread a little bit of joy to those in need and embrace the spirit of giving back that.”

Sky Sports News presenter Bela Shah and host of the Guinness World Records children show Officially Amazing, Ben Shires hosted the Big Sky Cares Wrapathon at Sky’s HQ in London with special guests including Sky Sports presenters Jamie Weir and Jo Wilson.

Volunteers from charity partners such as The Kings Trust, NSPCC, Multibank and Solidarity Sports were also on hand to help mark the record-breaking achievement.

The challenge comes as Sky’s volunteering programme, Sky Cares, continues its commitment to support communities in which Sky’s customers and employees live and work. With a wide range of initiatives set this December, Sky Cares will be donating over 6,000 gifts this holiday season whilst staff from Sky’s Customer Service Group will be volunteering to help host 48 festive tea parties and lunches for older people, helping to combat loneliness.

Jonathan Townsend, CEO of The King’s Trust:

“Breaking this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title shows how collective effort can make a meaningful impact within disadvantaged communities at the time of year when it’s most needed, including positively impacting young people supported by The King’s Trust who face significant adversity.”

An adjudicator from Guinness World Records was present to verify the attempt.