OTD, December 12th, 1979…



Report from Anne Diamond who spoke with Paul and Linda McCartney about how they would be spending Christmas and about their group, Wings. Other topics range from Paul’s long-lasting success, how they balance life on tour with having a family, and whether Paul is considering retiring.

The interview was conducted at the Manchester Apollo on 28 November 1979 and broadcast to coincide with a Wings concert at the Birmingham Odeon. Sally James also interviewed Paul and Linda at the same time for an item shown on Tiswas.