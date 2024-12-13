Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman have announced Lloyd McDonagh will complete the cast of their supernatural sensation Ghost Stories…

Lloyd will reprise the role of The Others that he first played in the West End. Joining the previously announced Dan Tetsell as Professor Goodman, David Cardy as Tony Matthews, Clive Mantle as Mike Priddle, Eddie Loodmer-Elliott as Simon Rifkind, with Lucas Albion as ensemble and Simon Bass as understudy. Ghost Stories is set to embark on its first full UK national tour opening at Churchill Theatre, Bromley on Friday 17 January 2025.

Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.

When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality,

and fast running out of explanations.

After exhilarating audiences for two years in the West End and across the world with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Ghost Stories is “Genuine scary fun” (Sunday Times), a worldwide phenomenon more spine-tingling and fantastically terrifying than ever.

“I had to sleep with the lights on” (Metro).

Dan Tetsell plays Professor Goodman. David Cardy plays Tony Matthews. Eddie Loodmer-Elliott plays Simon Rifkind. Clive Mantle plays Mike Priddle. Lloyd McDonagh plays The Others. Lucas Albion, ensemble. Simon Bass, understudy.

Ghost Stories is written and directed by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, originally directed by Jeremy Dyson, Andy Nyman and Sean Holmes. Simon Friend Entertainment Ltd presents a The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Production of Ghost Stories.

ghoststoriesplay.com

After opening in Bromley, Ghost Stories goes on to visit: London, Richmond Theatre; Bath, Theatre Royal; Plymouth, Theatre Royal; Sheffield, Lyceum; Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre; Salford, Lowry; Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre; Liverpool, Playhouse; Woking, New Victoria Theatre; Edinburgh, Festival Theatre; Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre; Glasgow, Theatre Royal; Norwich, Theatre Royal; Newcastle, Theatre Royal; Nottingham, Theatre Royal; Southend, Cliffs Pavilion; Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre; Belfast, Grand Opera House; Leicester, Curve; Wycombe, Swan Theatre; Southampton, Mayflower Theatre; Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre; Brighton, Theatre Royal; Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn; Malvern, Malvern Theatres; Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre.