Two of rock’s most iconic acts, Judas Priest and Alice Cooper, are set to deliver an unforgettable performance at The O2 Arena, London in July next year…

Hailing from Birmingham, England—the birthplace of heavy metal—Judas Priest has defined the genre for over 50 years. Known for their groundbreaking albums like “British Steel” and the 35-year anniversary of “Painkiller”, the band’s influence is unrivalled, shaping the very fabric of rock music.

Their explosive performances, leather-and-studs aesthetic, and iconic hits like “Breaking the Law” and “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” have earned them global acclaim, a Grammy Award, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their latest album, Invincible Shield, continues to storm the charts and gained a Grammy nomination for ‘Best Metal Performance for ‘Crown Of Thorns’.

Joining them is the Godfather of Shock Rock, Alice Cooper, whose grand performances have thrilled audiences worldwide for decades.

Renowned for blending horror-inspired visuals with rock classics like “School’s Out”, “Poison”, and “No More Mr. Nice Guy”, Cooper pioneered a new era of live music spectacle. His legendary stage antics—complete with guillotines, boa constrictors, and gallons of fake blood—set the standard for rock theatrics. From the groundbreaking “Billion Dollar Babies” album & tour through his solo triumphs “Welcome To My Nightmare” and “Trash,” to recent albums like “Detroit Stories” and “Road,” and continual arena tours, Alice Cooper remains one of the most thrilling live acts.

General tickets are now on sale general sale today (Friday, 13 December 2024) via livenation.co.uk. Promising a night of unparalleled metal and theatrical rock join Judas Priest and Alice Cooper at The O2 Arena on Friday, 25 July 2025.