Time for a Santa glow up? – ‘even his hessian sack needs an overhaul’…

He is arguably the ORIGINAL celebrity, but according to new research, as many as 44 percent of Brits who took part in a recent poll think his look could do with a thoroughly modern overhaul.

When asked what they would change about the loveable man in red, to keep him up to date, as many as 18 percent would soften his stress lines, with a few botox injections.

More than three in ten (32 percent) think his trademark bushy beard could do with a hipster trim, while 15 percent said he could probably do with shifting a few pounds with the help of weight loss drug Ozempic.

Almost one in twenty would give his unruly eyebrows a trim (19 percent), while 11 percent of those polled said they would upgrade the Big Man with some bright, pearly white veneers for his teeth.

The researchers, from insights agency Perspectus Global , took their poll data and then fed the data into an AI programme to create an image of 2024 Santa, with his crisp white shirt (15 percent), reindeer tattoo (17 percent) and box fresh trainers (21 percent).

Even his hessian sack needs an overhaul, with 15 percent insisting he needs a new vegan leather rucksack.

Overall, as many as 44 percent agree with the modern makeover, but that percentage rises to 62 percent of Gen Z who would modernise his look. On the flipside, a more traditional 55 percent feel Father Christmas should stay EXACTLY as he is.

Harriet Scott, CEO and founder of research agency Perspectus Global:

“We wanted to survey the nation and use the data to create an image of what Father Christmas would look like if he was seen through the lens of 2024 and celebrity culture.”

“While 44 percent thought he could benefit from a makeover, it’s reassuring that the majority of us (55 percent) remain firm traditionalists when it comes to what he should look like.”

Interestingly men (51 percent) are more likely to think that Santa needs a makeover than women (41 percent), the survey found.

FATHER CHRISTMAS WITH A 2024 MAKEOVER

Trim his beard into something more modern — 32% Make him a tailored, red three-piece suit — 30% Give him a pair of box fresh trainers instead of heavy boots — 21% Have his eyebrows trimmed — 19% Inject a little Botox to smooth away his stress lines — 18% Give him a tasteful reindeer tattoo — 17% Give him a trendier haircut — 16% Give him a crisp white shirt — 15% Lose 20 lbs with Ozempic — 15% Swap his bag for a large vegan leather rucksack — 15% Replace his fur lined jacket with a faux fur trim — 14% Dye his hair “salt and pepper grey” as opposed to white — 11% Replace the old-fashioned Santa hat with a red beanie — 11% Get his teeth whitened/get veneers — 11% Get him “shredded” in the gym — 11%

Research of 2,000 Brits was commissioned and conducted by Perspectus Global in December 2024.