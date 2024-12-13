Cameron Mackintosh and First Night Records have announced that the 2024 cast recording from the London company of Oliver! will be released on CD and digital…

The first single, the universally timeless anthem Food, Glorious Food, is now available to stream on all digital music platforms. The Album, due out on January 10th, is now open for pre-order or pre-save, as well as stream the single, now.

Recorded in front of live audiences at Chichester Festival Theatre earlier in the year, this will be the first time that Lionel Bart’s irresistible musical masterpiece has been presented in Dolby Atmos immersive audio, beautifully capturing the sensational score in full surround-sound and including the iconic songs “Food, Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself”, “You’ve Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two”, “I’d Do Anything”, “Oom Pah Pah”, “As Long As He Needs Me” and many more.

The London company of Oliver! gave an exclusive performance from the iconic musical in front of His Royal Highness King Charles III at The Royal Variety Performance 2024, which will broadcast on ITV1 and STV this Sunday, 15th December.

Oliver! has been fully reconceived by Cameron Mackintosh with director and choreographer Matthew Bourne, and is presented in association with Chichester Festival Theatre, where the production’s run as part of their 2024 Summer Season was the biggest success in the theatre’s history.

The full cast of Oliver! in the West End includes Simon Lipkin (Fagin), Shanay Holmes (Nancy), Aaron Sidwell (Bill Sikes), Billy Jenkins (Artful Dodger), Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Mr. Bumble), Katy Secombe (Widow Corney), Stephen Matthews (Mr. Sowerberry/Dr. Grimwig), Jamie Birkett (Mrs. Sowerberry/Mrs. Bedwin), Philip Franks (Mr. Brownlow), and Billy Byers (Alternate Artful Dodger).

The role of Oliver Twist is played by Cian Eagle-Service, Raphael Korniets, Jack Philpott and Odo Rowntree-Bailly. More incredibly talented young performers for the roles of Oliver and Dodger for later in the run will be announced in due course.

Forming the young adult cast are Callum Hudson (Noah Claypole), Isabelle Methven (Bet), Lochlan White (Charley Bates) and Harry Cross (Dandy). The ensemble members/swings are Rachael Archer, Tegan Bannister, Adam Boardman, Lois Craig, Stephen John Davis, Bethany Huckle, Ebony Jonelle, Bethan Keens (Charlotte), Danny Lane, Peter Nash, Josh Patel-Foster, Sam Peggs, Jasmine Sakyiama, Wendy Somerville (Old Sally), Charlie Stripp, Leah Vassell and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Lionel Bart’s musical masterpiece, freely adapted from Charles Dickens’ novel, Oliver! tells the story of the orphaned Oliver Twist, who escapes the harsh Victorian workhouse and takes refuge in London’s murky underworld with the wily gang leader Fagin and his team of resourceful pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger. He finds a friend in the kind-hearted Nancy and when he’ s wrongly arrested for stealing, Oliver meets an unexpected saviour; but is happiness truly within his grasp?

Oliver! is a Cameron Mackintosh in association with Chichester Festival Theatre production.

www.oliverthemusical.com