Women in Film & Television this week announced that submissions are open for the first-ever WFTV Festival…

The WFTV Festival is an event created by and for WFTV members. Coinciding with International Women’s Day on Friday, 7th March, the inaugural festival will launch at Garden Cinema in London before travelling across the UK with events in Cardiff, Belfast, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

The WFTV Festival will shine a spotlight on the outstanding work, creativity, and talent within its membership network. Members will have the chance to showcase their projects and see them featured on the big screen.

The London event will feature an exciting lineup of Q&As, industry talks, and speed networking sessions, with additional events planned as the festival makes its way to other cities across the nation.

Submissions are open to WFTV members free of charge and may include both film and TV projects. For the London event, submissions can be either short or long-form, while entries for other cities are to be short-form content.

To qualify, members must have held a significant role in the creation of their submitted project and agree to have it screened during the festival. Eligible content must have been produced within 24 months of the festival’s start date on 7th March and will undergo selection by a dedicated WFTV committee. Only members of Women in Film and TV can submit work find out more about membership here.

Katie Bailiff, CEO of WFTV:

“We are thrilled to be hosting the first-ever WFTV Festival in 2025. We are committed to celebrating the incredible talents of women across our industry and feel fortunate that we can offer our members the opportunity to show off their brilliant work. We are really looking forward to seeing the submissions from our members and cannot wait to give their work a wonderful platform at the inaugural WFTV Festival.”

Applications are now open, submit a project for the inaugural WFTV Festival online at https://www.wftv.org.uk/festival

Applications will only be considered if submitted before Thursday, 16th January 2025.