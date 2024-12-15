Telly picks for the coming week…

Own Brands – the Christmas Taste Test

We all like to indulge when it comes to our Christmas feast. We spend months saving so we can afford ourselves a little bit of luxury. But ever wondered if it’s worth getting a turkey from the butchers for over £100 or if a more affordable option from the supermarket will suffice? Well, Channel 5 is going to find out.

Some of the packaging might look just like them. The names might be weirdly similar. But can we tell the difference between Aldi’s Ballycastle Irish Country Cream Liqueur and Baileys or Fortnum and Mason’s Pudding and a more affordable luxury supermarket pudding?

Surely, they don’t taste the same as the brands with their secret recipes. Or do they – and perhaps even better? Maybe we could save ourselves a few quid. The programme set up a series of taste tests to see if the knock offs can knock out the heavyweight brands in this Christmas edition.

From crackers to candles, the team has got your Christmas table covered. They even see what festive sandwich you should be buying whilst on your lunchbreak. How do the supermarkets make these festive treats so cheap?

Back in the Good Food Studio food scientist, Amir takes a look inside a few puddings to see how the supermarkets can compete with the likes of Fortnum and Mason. After watching, you might think twice about splashing out on the big brands this Christmas.

Channel 5, Wednesday (18th, December), 8pm

The History of Panto with Gyles Brandreth

For many of us, a trip to the pantomime is our very first experience of live theatre and sparks a lifelong love-affair with the magic of performance. New one-off special, The Story of Panto with Gyles Brandreth, will see the author, broadcaster and all-round entertainer reveal some of the surprising origins of this uniquely British art-form.

Panto-aficionado Gyles will immerse himself in every aspect of the genre, from its roots in commedia dell’arte and Victorian music hall to scene painting, slapstick and the making of a pantomime dame. He’ll be joined on his merry way (oh yes he will!) by pantomime experts including Julian Clary and Gary Wilmot, celebrating the panto in all its vibrant, joyful glory.

Gyles Brandreth:

“Pantomime is the only uniquely British art-form and we’re telling the story of its past, present and future, exploring the state of panto in 2024 from the village hall to the London Palladium. Do join us!”

SKY Arts, Sunday (15th, December), 7pm

Amazing Hotels

In this festive edition of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, Rob Rinder and Monica Galetti visit Wilderness Hotel Inari, an adventure hotel above the Arctic Circle in Lapland. Working in sub-zero conditions, Monica learns about the indigenous Sami culture before prepping some reindeer stew, while Rob gets all hot and bothered maintaining saunas before taking a cold-water plunge in a snow hole. But will Rob finally witness the wonder of the northern lights from the comfort of his own room?

Rob Rinder and Monica Galetti work in sub-zero conditions in Lapland, as they collect firewood, cook reindeer stew and take cold water plunges at a hotel owned by a Sami family.

Wilderness Hotel Inari is the biggest of a family-owned chain of five hotels, dotted around Lake Inari and the surrounding forest.

It all began at Hotel Nellim, where owners Mari and Jouko bought the very school that Mari’s father had attended as a child. Starting as a small team, the pair began to grow their enterprise which meant quick builds during the summer seasons, as winters in the north of Finland are very cold and without much light. Across the five hotels, this family business now employs 250 people making it one of the larger employers in the area.

BBC Two, Friday (20th, December) , 9pm



Hotel Chocolat at Christmas

Hotel Chocolat open their doors to Channel 4 as they count down to Christmas.

But with an ambition to design, make and then sell close to 50 million chocolates, it’s a very busy time for the whole team. In the inventing room, where all Hotel Chocolat’s new products are created, newchocolatier Sammie is thrown in at the deep end. She has to dream up – and then get approved – a new chocolate for Christmas.

Can her hugely complicated three-layered cranberry treat be scaled to 100,000?In Chelmsford, store manager Steph is turning the whole shop from Halloween to Christmas overnight. The marketing team at Hotel Chocolat are attempting their biggest advertising campaign for years. The ‘chocolate imaginarium’ is a digital chocolatemansion at the cutting edge of 3D environment technology with immersive vibrating belts too.

With Hotel Chocolat going big on advent calendars this year, they’ve decided to give the calendars their own photoshoot. In July. And with Christmas almost here, the chocmobile visits one of the country’s best Christmas light shows to tempt cold visitors with samples of their limited-edition alcoholic mint-chocolate drink.

Channel 4, Tuesday (17th December), 9pm



The Good Ship Murder – Christmas Special

The holiday season is off to a rocky start when the ship’s resident Santa falls ill, threatening to disappoint the passengers. Bev puts Jack in charge of finding a replacement Santa, and his search leads him to Buddy, a veteran comedian in Dubrovnik who seems like the perfect fit. However, unexpected events complicate Jack’s plan, leaving everyone scrambling to save Christmas on board…

Meanwhile, Jamil sees the Santa situation as his big chance. Inspired by Jack and dreaming of a life on stage, he volunteers to play an elf, diving into the role with enthusiasm and giving it his all. Jack sets himself a personal mission: to rekindle Kate’s Christmas spirit and show her the magic of the festive season. As they spend more time together, their connection deepens, leaving everyone wondering if this Christmas will bring them closer together.

In the midst of the holiday excitement, there’s a bit of tension between Kate and Piers as they navigate working together after their breakup. Piers faces a new career opportunity, prompting him to consider a big decision about his future.

Adding to the ship’s changing dynamic, the new Head of Security, Frankie, steps into her role and quickly makes her presence known. Bev, too, is faced with an exciting new opportunity that could lead her to embark on a fresh chapter.

Channel 5, Wednesday (18th, December) 9pm