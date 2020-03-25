Channel 4 bring The Steph Show launch forward

The former BBC personality hits the air earlier to inform and entertain viewers during the stay at home weeks.

“So this might not be how we planned it, but I’m itching to get on air and get chatting to all the people out there doing amazing stuff through these crazy times. Whatever you’re up to, we want to bring some much-needed joy to your day and help you navigate your way through the madness.” – Steph McGovern

As the nation grapples with the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus outbreak and life in lockdown, Channel 4 has outlined the first of its creative plans to help the audience navigate through the crisis, to stay connected with the rest of the country, to help families stay occupied in isolation, and most importantly to keep spirits high with a range of great entertainment.

Chief Executive Alex Mahon and Director of Programmes Ian Katz today set out the key pillars of its creative response to the crisis, which will include pulling forward the launch of new daily show The Steph Show which will be broadcast live from the home of Steph McGovern from Monday 30th March.

“I want us to be the place that captures – and hopefully lifts – the mood of the nation, connects people and helps them get through the next few months of uncertainty and isolation with a combination of useful advice, stuff to do, cheering diversion and plain fun. The perfect person to do that is Steph McGovern, one of the best-loved and most versatile broadcasters in the country and I’m delighted that we have been able to bring forward the launch of her new show, broadcast live from her Yorkshire home daily from Monday.” – Director of Programming Ian Katz

The series was due to air from studios overlooking Leeds docks, however, due to the current social distancing requirement will transmit from that site once the pandemic is over.

Channel 4 has activated a ‘Stay at Home’ digital on-screen graphic – which will be on-screen during all Channel 4 programming across all its channels – to help deliver this vital public health message during the coronavirus crisis.

“In these extremely uncertain and challenging times, public service broadcasters like Channel 4 play a vitally important role in holding our nation together… Of course, the Covid-19 outbreak presents huge challenges for broadcasters and the creative industries and we’re doing all we can to support our partners at independent production companies to help them through this.” – Chief Executive Alex Mahon

The Steph Show launches Monday, March 30th at 12pm.