Adele gets the ‘Moonpig’ treatment with 30th card

That’s one ‘adele’ of a come back…

In the wake of the mass hysteria since Adele launched the full track to her ‘Go Easy On Me‘ new single, Moonpig has launched a range of Adele inspired cards. To mark the occasion, and as an ode to the name of her latest album; ‘30‘, Moonpig’s latest 30th birthday card is the perfect way for Adele fans to send celebratory wishes, hoping that this decade will ‘Go Easy On You’.

You can purchase the latest Adele card from the website here for as little as £3.29, or shop the full range of cards here .

Global superstar Adele returned with the release of her brand new single that precedes the November 19th release of Adele’s newest album 30, on Columbia Records.

Earlier this month Adele shared the news of her new album release date and inspiration with a personal note to her fans letting them know she was “finally ready to put this album out.” The video for “Easy On Me,” shot last month in Quebec, finds Adele once again collaborating with Cannes Grand Prix winning director Xavier Dolan (Mommy, It’s Only The End Of The World).

“I was honestly hoping for this to happen,” noted Dolan. “For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.” The video begins in the same house the pair used to shoot the video for Adele’s 2015 smash single “Hello.”

30 is the first new music from Adele since the release of her third studio album 25 in November 2015. The album is produced with former collaborators Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Shellback and Tobias Jesso Jr as well as new collaborators Inflo and Ludwig Göransson. 30 is available for preorder at all physical and digital retailers, including Amazon, globally. In addition, an exclusive limited cover edition will be available at HMV nationwide in the UK and an exclusive clear double vinyl will be available at HMV and independent retailers in the UK.