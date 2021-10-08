Spice Girls merch marks 25th anniversary

Bravado will represent rights for the band across merchandising, direct-to-consumer products, touring, brand and retail licensing and distribution.

The deal comes ahead of the 25th Anniversary of the debut album ‘Spice’.

“We are so excited to be working with Bravado again, especially in this our 25th anniversary year and are looking forward to collaborating with the team”- Spice Girls statement



Global pop and style icons the Spice Girls, the biggest selling girl-group in history and Universal Music Group have created a new exclusive worldwide partnership through UMG’s Bravado division, provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world.

The expansive multi-year deal will see Bravado represent the band across merchandising, direct-to-consumer products and campaigns, touring, brand and retail licensing and distribution, ahead of the 25th Anniversary of their revolutionary debut album ‘Spice’ in October.

Having exploded into the global consciousness together in 1996, the Spice Girls created an internationally recognized movement and brand, characterized by a unique blend of style and strength that is as popular, reverential, and empowering today as ever before, having inspired and influenced multiple generations of fans, musicians and peers alike to be emboldened with girl and people power!

The deal marks the first time in two decades that licensing rights across all channels have been assigned to a partner, and together the Spice Girls and Bravado will work hand-in-hand to deliver new products and capsule collections to retail partners around the world, to satisfy their millions of fans globally.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Spice Girls, to create new and exciting product lines and to expand the bands connection directly with their loyal Superfans. We will also engage with our global retail partners to bring their iconic brand, style and empowering message to fans and stores internationally. Bravado will work closely with UMG operations around the world on the launch of Spice 25 and beyond, to expand their legacy and cultural impact for years to come.” – Richelle Parham, President of Global E-Commerce and Business Development, Universal Music Group

After their iconic 1996 debut single “Wannabe” topped the charts in 37 countries, Spice Girls’ debut album ‘Spice’, went on to sell more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of all time by a female group. The girls have gone on to sell more than 90 million records around the globe, releasing three studio albums and 11 singles and winning a host of awards including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.

The Spice Girls and Universal Music Group are releasing an expanded anniversary ‘SPICE 25’ album, featuring previously unreleased songs, demos and mixes on October 29, 2021, almost exactly 25 years after the release of their debut album on November 4, 1996, on Virgin Records.

The first Spice Girls ‘Wannabe 25’ Merch capsule collection is available now HERE.