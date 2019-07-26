The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Unable to find his keys, Kevin reluctantly leaves Jack alone in the house while he goes on a call out. It’s not long before the man who stole Kevin’s keys lets himself into No.13 and starts rifling through Paula’s legal papers. A terrified Jack sends Kevin a text, and hides under his bed. Kevin arrives home in response to Jack’s alert, and the intruder tries to flee but is taken down by Abi. Later, Kevin and Sophie are furious when they find out that the intruder is known to Paula.

Meanwhile, Chesney’s rattled to find Bernie starkers in the kitchen. Hey confides in Paul about the situation and Paul tells his mum to back off. Bernie lies to Gemma that it’s Chesney who has the hots for her, but Chesney insists otherwise. Gemma decides to move back into No.5 to keep an eye on things.

Elsewhere, Tracy and Liz find out what Steve and Tim have been up to, and Tracy has a go at Steve for his lack of honesty. Later, Tim and Steve find Sally, Tracy, Liz and Michael in a hot tub purchased with money from the unicorn parties. Tracy is intrigued when Steve lets slip that he saw Robert and Vicky together and Robert made out he’s helping Tyler find a job.

Also, Maria makes a gesture which results in her sharing a kiss with Ali; Sally treats Abi to a manicure and, thinking she’s avoiding him, Seb is upset to hear Alina still works at the nail salon.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ruby is confused at Stacey’s reaction to seeing her with Max and when Max explains their history, she feels awkward and leaves.

At the Taylors, Keegan announces he is quitting school and despite Mitch berating him, Keegan is defiant, saying Gray has inspired him. Seeing red, Mitch marches across to number 1 and all hell breaks loose as he goes head to head with Gray.

Meanwhile, Bailey shows Bernadette Tiffany’s discarded present. Bernadette begs Keegan to stop Tiffany leaving and after all the drama with his dad and seeing Tiffany’s present, Keegan sees sense and races to stop her. At the tube Keegan pours his heart out – what will Tiffany do?

Elsewhere, Mel urges Louise to tell Lisa she’s pregnant.

EastEnders, Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

Matty crosses paths with Victoria and ignores her attempts to seek his forgiveness. Billy & Ellis try to open Matty’s eyes by telling him what Ste and Jono have been saying about him behind his back, but this just leaves Matty even more desperate for their approval, how far will he go?

Meanwhile, Victoria decides to speed up her plans.

Elsewhere, Andrea pledges her support.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Maxine wants Damon to keep her ‘diagnosis’ a secret so as not to spoil their stag and hen dos. When she bumps into Levi, Maxine lies that she has told Damon the truth. Meanwhile, Sienna and Liberty go over the plan to snatch the twins tomorrow. Later, during Damon’s ‘hula luau’ stag do, Damon struggles to contain his emotions and tells Brody what is going on and Maxine is dismayed when she gets to her hen party and finds out that the news is out … Brody told Sienna.

The night ruined, Maxine decides to go home and takes snacks and bottle of fizz with her. While emotional Damon swears to give his brave girl the wedding of her dreams, Maxine is dancing around the living room. At the same time, Liberty is stunned that Sienna still plans to go ahead with their plan and tells her she’s on her own.

Elsewhere, Walter tells Peri that Prince likes her, so Peri invites him out on a date. Breda decides to keep a close eye on Darren after hearing that he has been neglecting his fatherly duties.

Hollyoaks, Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Doctors is off-air for its annual summer break.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.