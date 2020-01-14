Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 14th January

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Convinced Louise is unwell, Lisa heads out with Peggy to seek help. She sees Ian and Sharon and relays Louise’s claims to them, but Sharon is certain that they’re not true. Desperate to help, Lisa tells Phil and Ben everything she knows. Once Lisa has gone, Phil rails at Ben for trusting Martin to kill Keanu. Later, as Lisa encourages Louise to get help, Phil arrives and reveals Louise isn’t lying.

Meanwhile, Linda hides her hangover from Mick and is feeling the pressure of Shirley keeping tabs on her. She sneaks into the cellar for a drink. The Carters are elated when they get some good news but as Linda pops open the champagne, she remains under the watchful eye of her mother-in-law.

Elsewhere, Billy goes to extreme lengths to help Honey leading her to make a drastic decision. Ash encourages Honey to do a pregnancy test. Having sussed Sonia out, hit-and-run victim George has a demand. Callum assures Ben that he can handle his ‘work’, but he isn’t prepared for Ben’s response.

Also, Kat continues to clash with Leo. Despite Habiba’s confusion, Kat’s party ends up being a success.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

When Victoria and Liv walk in on Aaron and one of his hook-ups, Aaron lashes out at them.

Meanwhile, Jai is struggling under the pressure of working at HOP compounded by Al and Kim seemingly not pulling their weight. However, when some vital sponsorship is lost, Al hurries out to try and salvage things.

Elsewhere, Cain is surprised when Moira comes to say goodbye – she’s going to Nana Barton’s for a while.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Warren tells a heartbroken Sienna that Sebastian has Leukaemia and he needs her bone marrow – do as he says and Brody will get home safe. When Warren slips up and calls their son Sean, Sienna realises that the twins she tried to abduct from Maxine’s wedding hotel were her children, despite being persuaded otherwise. She threatens to call the police, but Warren promises that if she helps him, he’ll move back to the village with the twins.

Meanwhile, Diane overhears Edward’s kind words to Tony, but when she’s gone, Edward turns nasty. Edward and Marnie go on a date to The Dog quiz. He enjoys Diane’s obvious jealousy.

Elsewhere, Scott tells Azim that he’s still not over Mitchell, but they go on a date to The Hutch and end up kissing again. Courtney is stressed about the wedding.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Emma and Zara try to avoid dwelling on Gareth’s court hearing. Later, Rob confirms that Gareth has pled not guilty. He reassures Zara but notes that she might have to give evidence. Meanwhile, Bear shows Valerie the Mill’s Anti-Discrimination Policy, and prints it for her. She thinks it’s a disgrace that Jewishness isn’t listed under ethnicity. Valerie wants to know more about Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency, and Sid assures her that she can’t carry it. Later, Valerie reveals to Ayesha that she is meeting a Rabbi next week.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.