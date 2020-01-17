ESPN Player to deliver live and on demand X Games Aspen coverage

ESPN Player will deliver live and on demand coverage of X Games Aspen 2020 across Europe, Middle East and Africa next week.

The world’s premier action sports competition returns to Aspen Snowmass January 23rd-26th with top athletes competing in 18 different disciplines

over four days at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado. The 24th edition of the winter games includes snowboard, ski, snow bike and snowmobile events, with more than 200 competitors, among them several Olympians.

All the action will be available on ESPN Player beginning on Friday 24th January at 3:00am GMT with coverage of the Snowboard Big Air and Snowboard SuperPipe Final. The competition coverage continues until Sunday 26th January showcasing events such as the Snowmobile Freestyle

Final, Snow BikeCross Final and the Snowboard Slopestyle Final. Events will also be available on demand, allowing fans to watch the action at a

time that suits them.

Besides its classic competitions, X Games has announced the addition of Snowboard SuperPipe Best Trick, Snowboard Rail Jam and Ski Knuckle Huck.

Furthermore, after several years of the Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding Event, X Games Aspen will also feature a Special Olympics Unified Skiing Event this year.

From veterans to up and comers, the biggest names in winter sports are set to take part in the games and battle it out for X Games glory and prize money. British Olympic skier Isabel Atkin will be looking to secure her second X Games medal in Ski Slopestyle. Atkin won silver in Aspen in 2018 before going on to be the first ever British athlete to win a skiing medal in the Winter Olympics, taking bronze in Pyeongchang.

Fans can watch all the X Games Aspen 2020 action live and on demand on ESPN Player. Subscribers can tune into the four days of competition through Player’s website and app, stream the action to the big screen via Chromecast and Apple TV (Airplay), and use the Android TV app.

In addition to the wall-to-wall X Games Aspen action, ESPN player subscribers will get access to ESPN Films catalogue of sports documentaries, including many from the critically acclaimed 30 For 30 series. Currently available on ESPN Player is The Regiment of Henrik Harlaut – a two-year film project from professional freestyle skier Henrik Harlaut. The 11-time medallist has the most X Games Ski Big Air gold in history and will be looking to add to his impressive haul at X Games Aspen.