Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 22nd January

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Tyrone and Fiz are alarmed to discover the back door unlocked and Hope gone. Fiz sets out to prove that Jade has abducted her daughter by breaking into Jade’s house. She finds clothes, passports and ferry tickets and shows them to the police as proof that Jade has abducted her daughter. Back home, Fiz loses it when finds Jade there without Hope.

Meanwhile, Tim’s shocked to find Charlie on his doorstep. Charlie explains that she can’t afford the legal fees for a divorce. Intimating she’s entitled to half his wealth, Tim’s thrown into panic. Later, Charlie returns to No.4 with her bags and explains she’s been evicted. Tim’s horrified as he’s forced to tell Abi that Charlie is his wife and he doesn’t know how to get rid of her.

Elsewhere, Bethany’s put out when Ray chooses Alya to be the bistro manager over her. Bethany’s shocked when Carla tells her about what happened between Ray and Michelle.

Also, Gemma is chuffed when Frescho offer to put them up in a hotel. Maria attends her 12 week scan and is relieved to hear the baby is doing well.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Charity and Vanessa are planning to get married today in a surprise wedding ceremony. However, things turn sour when Graham summons Ryan to make the final transfer.

When Ryan refuses, Graham forces him to and locks him in the kayak hut to stop him going to Kim. Later, Charity is full of rage when she tracks Ryan down and goes after Graham.

As an unrepentant Graham belittles her, a murderous Charity vows revenge. She heads to Jacob’s Fold and tells Ryan they’re going to make Graham pay for his actions.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Martine finds an unconscious Jesse in the village and calls for an ambulance. Mitchell races downstairs to help her and starts CPR. At home, Courtney is woken by her alarm to go on honeymoon and is baffled to find an empty space in the bed next to her.

Meanwhile, James and Grace have been up waiting for the police to knock on their door. They head into the village to see an ambulance arriving and Grace pales when she realises the paramedics are tending to Jesse.

Elsewhere, Martine presses Mitchell for answers. He comes out to her and tells her about his relationship with Scott.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Jimmi’s suffering intensifies as his cellmate continues to push his buttons. A visit from Rob offers a glimmer of hope when it turns out that Jimmi’s father does have previous for drug offences…

Meanwhile, Ruhma and Zara take their first British Sign Language class. In her typically impatient and tenacious mode, Zara wants to fast track to the Advanced Class – but Ruhma isn’t sure…

Elsewhere, Bear has a run in with a woman who’s built a business around waiting.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.