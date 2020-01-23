Pick of the Plots: Thursday 23rd January

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, and Doctors.

The Mitchells are thrown into panic as past events come back to haunt them. With Sharon having the upper hand, what lengths will she go to in her quest for revenge?

Meanwhile after a close call, Ian wins the election and as his party gets underway, a drunken Linda arrives. Linda’s behaviour concerns everyone as Mick desperately tries to get her home.

Elsewhere, Bex vents to Sonia about Martin. Lola urges Sheree to make amends with Patrick but he is not prepared for her bombshell. Kat is left reassured after opening up to Kush about her past.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Andrea discovers Jamie has hired a private detective. Realising the depths that Jamie is prepared to sink to, she approaches the enemy to help – Graham.

Later, when Graham sees Jamie and Andrea acting friendly on Main Street, he reveals his secret dealings with Andrea to a horrified Jamie, who vows his revenge. Andrea is also livid with Graham for trying to destroy her family again, leaving her with a motive to make him pay.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s second episode set on the same day but from a different perspective, Rhona arrives unannounced to leave Leo with Marlon so they can spend some time together.

As Rhona’s conscience starts to get the better of her, they head to Tall Trees to talk things through. Marlon misreads the situation and leans in to kiss Rhona. Shocked, Rhona reveals her plans to leave with Graham and a furious Marlon storms away to stop Graham taking his son – at whatever cost.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Grace warns James to keep quiet about them shooting Mercedes.

As Martine encourages Mitchell to go for what he wants, Scott and Azim decide to come clean to Mitchell about their relationship.

Meanwhile, John Paul steps in to help Sally at the school and is happy to be back, especially when he stretches his teaching muscles with Juliet. It’s awkward when James turns up to take Juliet for lunch and she realises that her new teacher is ‘the famous John Paul’.

Elsewhere, Damon offers to treat Maxine to some lunch, determined to put a smile back on her face.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Valerie’s continues to explore her Jewish identity by reading sections of the Torah on her computer at work. By far the best perk of Valerie’s new religion is her chats with the increasingly charming Rabbi David. Meanwhile, Jimmi is visited in prison by his father, Alun Clay. Jimmi immediately starts accusing his dad of framing him – revenge for the time he beat him within an inch of his life. Alun’s response is not what Jimmi was expecting… Elsewhere, a cockroach infestation turns family food into a family feud.

Doctors, Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.