Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 5th February

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Geoff continues to give Yasmeen a hard time, refusing to eat the breakfast she has made him and threatening to post videos of her online to show how pathetic she is. He tells her has had some inquiries about his act and she can make amends by doing some rehearsals. But when she gets in the box, he leaves her locked in it while he heads out to the pub.

Geoff returns to find Tim with Yasmeen. He insists he left the box open but Tim is not sure and Yasmeen tells Eileen that Geoff deliberately locked her in. Eileen quizzes Brian and Cathy about Yasmeen’s supposed drink problem. Fearing he is losing the upper hand Geoff starts telling her about his ex-wife who abused him. Has he won her round again?

Meanwhile, Roy spots the fact that Nina has her big rucksack with her but she disappears before he can quiz her further, meanwhile Beth says that she caught Nina going through the factory bins. Later, Nina admits that she is homeless and finally accepts a offer of help from Roy.

Elsewhere, Tim tries to worm his way back in with Sally; Bethany doesn’t take too kindly to being exploited by Ray.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Laurel receives some shocking news.

Meanwhile, Luke gets himself a new job.

Elsewhere, Vanessa stops Rhona from going too far.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Toby and Celeste target Lisa to get closer to the Deverauxs.

It’s the day that Scott and Azim leave for London, but before he goes, Scott encourages Diane to organize a date night for her and Tony. She books tickets to the opera but is disappointed when Tony can’t bring himself to go. Tony asks Edward to take Diane instead.

Meanwhile, Courtney finds Mitchell at Price Slice and when she starts talking about how much she misses Jesse and the joy he brought to her life, it makes Mitchell think of Scott. He races to stop Scott from leaving.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Daniel attends lunch at La Maison Centrale, a pop-up restaurant run as part of an experimental rehabilitation programme at HMP Letherbank. If the lunch goes well the programme will receive funding, but Kathy the chaplain, who has a vital say in the project, is sceptical about the use of resources, and about the potential to rehabilitate the inmates.

She believes she’s already done everything she can to help head chef Jermaine out. He was one of the first inmates she worked with and fought for his case review before he threw it all back in her face and re-offended.

Jermaine is the chef, and Spoons is the maitre d’ at La Maison Centrale, and when they lock horns, Kathy’s low opinion of the men and the project seems to be confirmed. Can the prisoners change her mind?

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.