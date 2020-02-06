Barnardo’s host inspiring training session for London Marathon runners

Celebrity runners and fundraisers on the final leg of training for the London Marathon.

“Taking part in the training session has made the marathon feel much more real. I know it’s going to be tough but the session has left me feeling really determined and motivated to do my best. It was also lovely to meet the rest of Team Barnardo’s who are all raising money for this amazing cause.” – Lorna Fitzgerald

Actor Lorna Fitzgerald joined Olympians Daley Thompson CBE and Snowy Brooks, Barnardo’s Vice President Baroness Floella Benjamin DBE OBE at an inspiring training session ahead of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon.

The event at Battersea Park’s Millennium Arena was held by Barnardo’s to thank those who are running for the charity, offer training and fundraising advice and give them a chance to meet the rest of Team Barnardo’s before the iconic race on April 26th. Lorna, best known for her time on EastEnders as character Abi Branning, joined the rest of the team to be put through their paces. As well as getting essential running advice and tips from Olympians Daley and Snowy, the group also heard a motivational speech from Lady Benjamin.

Team Barnardo’s will also be joined on race day by Barnardo’s Ambassador comedian Tom Lucy.

“Taking on the London Marathon is such a challenge and I’m a bit nervous. But knowing I’m supporting a charity that makes such a difference to the lives of vulnerable children and adults will keep me going on the day.” – Tom Lucy

One of the other amazing runners to take part in the training day was Alison Colenso from Whitton who is running with her husband, David. She noted that having both worked in schools for nearly twenty years they have seen a ‘mixed level of deprivation’ she added that ‘Knowing the work that Barnardo’s does in this area with children in schools is the reason why we wanted to run the marathon for them.’ Alison continued that she felt fundraising for a charity which means so much to the couple has made ‘all the training and aches and pains worthwhile.’

Lady Benjamin, Daley and Snowy were all impressed by the team during the training and praised them for taking on the challenge for Barnardo’s.

“I was really impressed by all of the runners today and their determination. I wish every one of them the very best of luck for the big day and urge people to sponsor them.” – Double Olympic gold medallist Daley Thompson

Former Barnardo’s boy Snowy, who represented Barbados in the 1972 Olympics in the decathlon, noted how the ‘iconic race really pushes runners to their limit’ adding how by just ‘taking part is a massive achievement.’ He added that he was proud of all the runners noting ‘they took all the advice on board and I know they will do their best on race day.’

Actor and Barnardo’s Vice President Lady Benjamin, who has run 10 London Marathons for the children’s charity, added:

“Every mile these runners conquer makes such a difference to vulnerable children and young people. This will be such an achievement – we will all be cheering you on and wish you all the very best for the big day so keep smiling.”

With last year’s race raising over £290,000, the charity is hopeful that as many people as possible will dig deep and donate to help vulnerable children across the UK. Keep up to date with the Barnardo’s runners on Twitter using #TeamBarnardos or follow @BarnardosEvents