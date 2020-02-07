Kellie Bright reacts to EastEnders divorce papers scene

EastEnders star Kellie Bright has insisted her alter-ego Linda Carter still loves her husband Mick.

The actress is currently at the centre of an alcoholism storyline in the soap and has spoken about the latest twists to unfold in the saga. In tonight’s (7th February) episode viewers saw Linda serve Mick (Danny Dyer) with divorce papers as their marriage continued to flounder over her drinking.

A paranoid Linda confided in Sharon that Mick and Shirley are plotting against her; however, Sharon was sceptical of this version of events and urged Linda to fight for her marriage.

It looked like Sharon had got through to her friend, but when Linda found The Vic being valued by an estate agent, her plans to reconcile with Mick went out of the window. Linda turned to Gray for legal advice, and later returned to The Vic where she drunkenly served Mick with divorce papers.

“I don’t think this is working out. Any of it,” Linda slurred at a shocked Mick. “I’ve got to defend myself. Against you! I’ve got a boy. I’ve got to protect him. I’ve got to strike first… Mick Carter, I’ve instructed my solicitor to begin divorce proceedings. This marriage is over.”

Below Kellie Bright talks about what it was like to film the scene and Linda’s true feelings for Mick…

Why did Linda issue Mick divorce papers – is that really what she wants?

I think in that moment, yes. But Linda is not herself at the moment and everything is clouded by her alcohol addiction and dependency. She’s got herself into a completely paranoid state full of anxiety. She’s convinced Mick is out to take Ollie, her home and everything away from her. I think she believes in that moment it’s the only thing she can do to take back some power. In her sober heart, I don’t think it’s what she wants.

Does she still love Mick?

Absolutely, she doesn’t not love him. I think it’s really hard when you’re in the grips of something like that to be around people who are like a mirror to you and who know you so well. You’re constantly being faced with their disappointment of you and it’s incredibly difficult for her to be around someone who loves her at the moment. She doesn’t want to be loved, she hates herself. It’s not like she doesn’t love him, she may say she doesn’t but she does.

How did it feel recreating Den and Angie’s famous scenes?

It was good! I enjoyed it, I tried not to think back too much because otherwise you get wrapped up in the pressure of a scene like that. I tried to just think about it in terms of us and our journey and what we were doing but I’m very nostalgic anyway about the show. I love all those nods to the past.

How did Linda feel when she realised Mick was planning to sell The Vic?

She’s devastated. All she sees for her future at the moment is being cast aside, out on the street with nowhere to go – no family, no money and now no home potentially.

At this point, is Linda willing to admit she has a problem with alcohol?

No – she’s not willing to admit she has a problem with alcohol at all at the moment.

What can you tease about what’s in store for Linda over the anniversary?

It’s the most epic set of EastEnders episodes that I have ever filmed for the show.

Is Linda worried about what she is capable of when drunk?

I don’t think she thinks about it. All she wants to do at the moment is to just check out and switch off, and stop feeling the feelings she’s got raging around her. The problem is that she’s got herself into this real pattern of waking up not remembering what she’s said, where’s she been, what she’s done, feeling this sense of dread about what it could be, people telling her afterwards about her wetting herself and so on. In order to cope with that, she’s having a drink because she doesn’t want to think about that or deal with it, then it happens all over again, day after day. She also hates what she is becoming and the fact that she’s letting everyone down. She knows it and is being completely irresponsible around Ollie. Those things are devastating for her, the shame and guilt and self-loathing is absolutely full to the brim.

How does Linda feeling know that Ollie is being affected by her behaviour?

She feels in every way that she is being a bad mother. I think she feels she’s letting him down and everyone else, she’s now got herself to a point where I don’t think she knows how to get out of it. She also feels betrayed, this huge sense of betrayal by Mick for telling social services that she’s got a drink problem. Therefore, she’s managed to turn that on him and blame him for some of the stuff she’s doing. There’s a lot of blame going on at the moment which leads her do extreme things like serving him divorce papers!

Viewers have seen Shirley taking Linda to the support sessions – Is Linda likely to listen to Shirley?

Her relationship with Shirley is a really interesting one, they don’t like each other but they do love each other. Actually, Shirley says the things that Linda needs to hear and she makes her listen. Sometimes I think you can take things from people like that in that moment that you can’t hear from people that are closer to you. So yes, I do think Shirley is key in trying to get through to Linda.

EastEnders continues on Monday at 8.00pm on BBC One.